Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 12 - 11:07 PM | Tue Dec 13 - 01:15 AM

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Patriots vs. Cardinals Highlights | NFL Week 14

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14

Can't-Miss Play: Hopkins loose ball handling ends in scoop-and-score TD for Raekwon McMillan

Marcus Jones intercepts the Colt McCoy pass

Pierre Strong takes straight-line path on 3-yard TD tote

Daniel Ekuale blasts McCoy for his first sack of the season

Judon gets to McCoy in blink of an eye for speedy sack

Judon's pressure opens door for Uche's sack of McCoy

Josh Uche overpowers tackle on way to third sack of McCoy

Pierre Strong rushes for a 44-yard Gain vs. Arizona Cardinals

Folk's 51-yard FG trims Patriots' deficit to three headed into halftime

Jones lasers a 30-yard strike down the middle to Henry

Nelson Agholor's swift out route sets up 13-yard toe-tap catch

Rookie Kevin Harris' seventh career rush goes for 14-yard TD

Wise's pressure earns Judon a sack of Colt McCoy

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Cardinals

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LBs Cameron McGrone, Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday Night Football

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cardinals

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Dec 13, 2022 at 12:29 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

KeysFromTheGame (3)

The Patriots and Cardinals went back and forth early on Monday Night Football with the Patriots prevailing as they pulled away in the second half thanks to multiple takeaways that changed the complexion of the game. New England won 27-13, improving their season record to 7-6 with their playoff hopes alive as the seventh AFC playoff seed at the close of Week 14.

Arizona lost quarterback Kyler Murray on their third play of the game but backup Colt McCoy was up to the task early on, moving the ball down the field and helping to give the Cardinals a first-half lead that they would be unable to maintain. New England's defense eventually took over as the game progressed with stops and takeaways that changed the course of the game.

The Patriots offense battled injuries of their own and while they still fought through some untimely mistakes and inconsistency, they also delivered some of their biggest and most explosive plays of their season while also finally finding some success in the red zone.

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots win!

Kyler Murray out, Colt McCoy in

The game took an immediate turn for the worse for Cardinals fans when Kyler Murray went down in a heap while scrambling on the third play from scrimmage. Murray would not return, ruled out with a knee injury, he was replaced by veteran Colt McCoy who already had two starts in relief this season. New England's defense caught a break not having to deal with the added threat of Murray's mobility.

The 12-year veteran beat the Patriots as a rookie with the Browns back in 2010, but lost his second start against New England, coming with Washington in 2019. As expected, the veteran got the ball out quick and was able to complete a number of passes to show some early promise.

After a missed field goal and a punt, McCoy led the Cardinals on three-straight scoring drives in the first half, culminating with two field goals and then a tough run by James Conner that got Arizona into the end zone for the first time in the game as they extended a 13-7 lead.

But that was the high point for the McCoy-led attack.

Injuries strike, opportunity knocks

Related Links

The Cardinals weren't the only ones to see their gameplan turned on its head, as New England saw a multitude of injuries hit in the first half, starting with cornerback Jack Jones (knee) and then followed by wide receiver DeVante Parker (head) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle). Jones and Parker would not return while Stevenson would give it a go but ultimately return to the locker room for the remained of the contest.

With limited depth at both corner and running back, Marcus Jones and Kevin Harris saw their roles elevated in the game while rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton also saw his snaps increase. Harris took advantage of the opportunity early, scoring the first touchdown of both the game and his career to give the Patriots a first-half 7-3 lead. The touchdown also gave the Patriots their first red zone touchdown since Week 9.

After Harris fumbled in the second quarter, Pierre Strong got an extended look, busting off an impressive 44-yard scamper in the third quarter that set up the game-tying field goal, which evened the game at 13. He'd later add on a touchdown score of his own in the fourth quarter.

The two rookie running backs haven't seen much action this year but Stevenson's injury forced them into the fire and both delivered with touchdowns.

End of half fireworks

The Patriots were dropping into a familiar lull during the first half of the game, as the Cardinals started to consistently move the ball and put up points, while New England's offense once again looked sporadic at best with badly-timed penalties and mistakes mixed in.

It looked like the Cardinals were about to build on their 13-7 lead until an excellent two-play sequence by the Patriots defense got them off the field for the first time in three possessions. First, Matthew Judon got a stop in the backfield on third down, forcing the Cardinals to go for it on 4th-and-1. Jahlani Tavai then made a second-straight play by the defense, deflecting the pass attempt to give the Patriots back the ball for one final chance at getting back on the scoreboard before halftime.

Mac Jones and the offense would deliver, with a 30-yard strike up the seam to Hunter Henry getting the offense within striking distance. But another mistake would kill their chances to take a shot to the end zone for a touchdown, with a Kevin Harris fumble ending the progress and forcing a field goal attempt. Nick Folk still delivered with a much-needed 51-yard field goal that made it 13-10 Arizona at the half.

Takeaways break stalemate

Tied at 13, the teams traded the ball back and forth in the third quarter until DeAndre Hopkins put the ball on the ground and Raekwon McMillan was on the spot to pick it up and take it to the house, breaking the tie and giving the Pats a 20-13 lead. It capped off a run of 13-straight points for the Patriots as they climbed out of a deficit for one of the few times this season.

On the next possession, Josh Uche's pressure helped force an early throw by McCoy that was picked off by Marcus Jones. The Patriots offense would respond this time with a 39-yard strike to Hunter Henry, then Pierre Strong would finish it off one play later to extend New England's lead to 27-13.

With two-straight fourth-down stops, then followed by two-straight takeaways, the Patriots defense was the catalyst for the comeback win.

Patriots are now 7-6

The Patriots get back their winning season record with the victory, breaking their two-game losing streak and improving to 7-6 on the 2022 campaign. While the team was fortunate to see the Cardinals offense ravaged by an injury to their starting quarterback on the very first drive, at this point in the season style points are out the window, all that matters is getting the win and that's what the Patriots got even if they didn't suddenly answer all the questions that have surrounded their struggles.

For the time being, the Pats slip into the seventh playoff slot in the AFC, fending off a rising Chargers team and a Jets team coming off a tough loss to the Bills. But the race in the conference is far from over and the Patriots will look to maintain their spot when they travel to Las Vegas to face Josh McDaniels and the 5-8 Raiders this Sunday.

Watch Game Replay on NFL+

Related Content

news

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bills on Thursday Night Football

Here are five big-picture key takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

news

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots Thanksgiving loss to the Vikings.

news

7 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Jets

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Jets.

news

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Colts

news

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Jets.

news

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

news

6 Keys from Patriots win over Browns

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Browns in Cleveland.

news

5 Keys from Patriots win over Lions

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Lions.

news

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Packers

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots Week 4 loss to the Packers that drops them to 1-3.

news

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Ravens.

news

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots Week 2 win over the Steelers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Cardinals

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LBs Cameron McGrone, Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday Night Football

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon 12/12: "We've got to defend every blade of grass"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/12: "The biggest thing was that we got the win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/12: "We made enough plays offensively and defensively to win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Josh Uche 12/12: "We're out there playing for each other"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Patriots vs. Cardinals Highlights | NFL Week 14

Watch all the highlights from the New England Patriots game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 13, 2022.

Marcus Jones 12/12: "However I can help the team I am down for it"

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising