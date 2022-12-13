5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

The Cardinals weren't the only ones to see their gameplan turned on its head, as New England saw a multitude of injuries hit in the first half, starting with cornerback Jack Jones (knee) and then followed by wide receiver DeVante Parker (head) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle). Jones and Parker would not return while Stevenson would give it a go but ultimately return to the locker room for the remained of the contest.

With limited depth at both corner and running back, Marcus Jones and Kevin Harris saw their roles elevated in the game while rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton also saw his snaps increase. Harris took advantage of the opportunity early, scoring the first touchdown of both the game and his career to give the Patriots a first-half 7-3 lead. The touchdown also gave the Patriots their first red zone touchdown since Week 9.

After Harris fumbled in the second quarter, Pierre Strong got an extended look, busting off an impressive 44-yard scamper in the third quarter that set up the game-tying field goal, which evened the game at 13. He'd later add on a touchdown score of his own in the fourth quarter.