Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots score on defense for fourth time in 2022.
- Patriots have two players reach double-digit sacks for fourth time in team history.
- Patriots record six sacks in a game for second time in 2022.
- LB Josh Uche has second 3-sack game of 2022.
- Rookie RB Kevin Harris scores first touchdown.
- Pierre Strong Jr. has a 44-yard run on second NFL rushing attempt and scores first NFL TD.
- Marcus Jones records first NFL interception.
- K Nick Folk connects on third 50-yard field goal of the season.
- Matthew Judon increases sack total to 14 ½ sacks.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
The Patriots defense recorded six sacks, two takeaways, a touchdown and four fourth-down stops.
PATRIOTS SCORE ON DEFENSE FOR FOURTH TIME IN 2022
The Patriots scored on defense for the fourth time in 2022, the second-most in the NFL in 2022 to the five defensive scores by Arizona. DB Kyle Dugger forced a fumble after a short reception by WR DeAndre Hopkins and LB Raekwon McMillan returned the ball 23 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. DB Jack Jones returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at Green Bay on Oct. 2, DB Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown vs. Detroit on Oct. 9, and CB Jonathan Jones returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6. The Patriots record for most defensive scores in a season is six in 2007.
PATRIOTS HAVE TWO PLAYERS REACH DOUBLE-DIGIT SACKS FOR FOURTH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY
With LB Matt Judon leading the team with 14 ½ sacks and LB Josh Uche reaching 10 sacks, the Patriots have two players reach double-digit sacks for the fourth time in team history (1977, 1985, 2011 and 2022). In 1977 Tony McGee (12.0) and Ray Hamilton (10.0) finished with double digit sacks, in 1985 Andre Tippett (16.5) and Garin Veris (10.0) reached at least 10 sacks and then in 2011 Andre Carter (10.0) and Mark Anderson (10.0) both reached double-digit sacks.
PATRIOTS REACH AT LEAST SIX SACKS IN A GAME FOR SECOND TIME IN 2022
The Patriots had six sacks against Arizona, recording at least six sacks in a game for the second time in 2022. The Patriots had 9 sacks vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6.
PATRIOTS HAVE 45 SACKS SO FAR IN 2022
The Patriots now have 45 sacks for the year, third in the NFL behind Philadelphia (49) and Dallas (48). The Patriots are on pace to finish with 58 sacks. If the Patriots continue the current pace they will finish tied for the second-most sacks in team history to the 66 sacks recorded in 1963. The Patriots also had 58 sacks in 1977. The most sacks the team has had under Bill Belichick is 49 sacks in 2015.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
LB JOSH UCHE HAS SECOND 3-SACK GAME OF 2022
LB Josh Uche had his second 3-sack game of the 2022 season. He also had three sacks at the New York Jets on Oct. 30. Andre Tippett (3 in 19856 and 3 in 1987) and Mike Vrabel (2 in 2007) are the only Patriots players with multiple 3-sack games in a season.
UCHE FOLLOWS A 2- SACK GAME WITH 3 SACKS
Uche had two sacks vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1 and followed that game with three sacks against Arizona. He is the first Patriots player since Trey Flowers in 2016 to have back-to-back games with at least two sacks. Flowers had two sacks at Buffalo (10/30) followed by two sacks vs. Seattle (11/13).
2022 SIXTH-ROUND DRAFT PICK RB KEVIN HARRIS SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN
2022 sixth-round draft pick RB Kevin Harris saw his most significant action after filling in at running back after RB Rhamondre Stevenson was injured early in the game. He scored his first NFL touchdown on a 14-yard run to finish an 8-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter. Harris had 3 carries for 32 yards on that drive. He entered the game with just 4 rushing attempts for 4 yards and just 13 offensive snaps. Harris finished with 8 rushing attempts for 26 yards with one touchdown.
PIERRE STRONG JR. HAS 44-YARD RUN IN THIRD QUARTER
2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr. had a 44-yard run in the third quarter on his second NFL rushing attempt. It is the second 40-yard run by New England in 2022. RB Rhamondre Stevenson had a 49-yard run in the first quarter vs. Detroit on Oct. 9. Strong entered the game with just 1 rush for 5 yards at Cleveland on Oct. 16. He finished with 5 carries for 70 yards with one touchdown.
STRONG SCORES FIRST NFL TD IN FOURTH QUARTER
Strong scored his first NFL touchdown on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
MARCUS JONES RECORDS FIRST NFL INTERCEPTION
Marcus Jones picked off a QB Colt McCoy pass in the third quarter for his first NFL interception.
HUNTER HENRY HAS FOURTH 30-YARD RECEPTION OF THE 2022 SEASON
TE Hunter Henry had a 39-yard reception from QB Mac Jones to set up a fourth quarter touchdown. It is his fourth 30-yard reception of the 2022 season. He had a 37-yard touchdown reception at Minnesota on Nov. 24, a 31-yard touchdown at Cleveland on Oct. 16 and a 30-yard reception vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6.
It is the second-longest reception of Henry's career to the 59-yarder he had at Oakland on Oct. 9, 2016 when he played for the Chargers.
DL DANIEL EKUALE REGISTERED FIRST SACK OF THE 2022 SEASON
DL Daniel Ekuale registered his first sack of the season on a third-down play in the third quarter to force a punt.
LB RAEKWON MCMILLAN SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN
LB Raekwon McMillan scored his first NFL touchdown when he recovered a fumble and returned it 23 yards in the third quarter.
FOLK EXTENDS RECORD
Folk extended his streak of 58 straight field goals under 40 yards with his 23-yard field goal in the third quarter. His last miss under 40 yards was a 21-yard field goal attempt on Oct. 12, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 40 yards is 70 by Baltimore's Justin Tucker (2016-2020).
FOLK CONNECTS ON THIRD 50-YARD FIELD GOAL OF THE 2022 SEASON
Folk connected on a 51-yard field goal at the end of the first half. It is his third 50-yard field goal of the season. In 2021, he tied the team record for most 50-yard field goals in a season with five. Stephen Gostkowski also had five in 2013.
JUDON INCREASES SACK TOTAL TO 14 ½ SACKS
LB Matthew Judon combined with DL Lawrence Guy on a 5-yard sack in the first quarter and then added a 13-yard sack in the fourth quarter to increase his total to 14 ½ sacks and tie Nick Bosa for the NFL Lead. Judon is on pace to finish with 19 sacks. Andre Tippett is the only Patriots player to have more sacks in a season than Judon with 18 ½ in 1984 and 16 ½ in 1985.
LINEUP NOTES
- DB Jack Jones made his second start of the season when he lined up in place of the injured Jalen Mills. It was his second career start. Jones also started at Green Bay on Oct. 2
- OL Conor McDermott made his second straight start at right tackle.
- LB Jamie Collins Sr. was elevated to the active roster and played in his second game of the season. Collins played in both of the Patriots' Monday night games. He played vs. Chicago on Oct. 24.
- OL Yodny Cajuste returned to action after missing one game due to injury.