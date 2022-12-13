Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

LB JOSH UCHE HAS SECOND 3-SACK GAME OF 2022

LB Josh Uche had his second 3-sack game of the 2022 season. He also had three sacks at the New York Jets on Oct. 30. Andre Tippett (3 in 19856 and 3 in 1987) and Mike Vrabel (2 in 2007) are the only Patriots players with multiple 3-sack games in a season.

UCHE FOLLOWS A 2- SACK GAME WITH 3 SACKS

Uche had two sacks vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1 and followed that game with three sacks against Arizona. He is the first Patriots player since Trey Flowers in 2016 to have back-to-back games with at least two sacks. Flowers had two sacks at Buffalo (10/30) followed by two sacks vs. Seattle (11/13).

2022 SIXTH-ROUND DRAFT PICK RB KEVIN HARRIS SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

2022 sixth-round draft pick RB Kevin Harris saw his most significant action after filling in at running back after RB Rhamondre Stevenson was injured early in the game. He scored his first NFL touchdown on a 14-yard run to finish an 8-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter. Harris had 3 carries for 32 yards on that drive. He entered the game with just 4 rushing attempts for 4 yards and just 13 offensive snaps. Harris finished with 8 rushing attempts for 26 yards with one touchdown.

PIERRE STRONG JR. HAS 44-YARD RUN IN THIRD QUARTER

2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr. had a 44-yard run in the third quarter on his second NFL rushing attempt. It is the second 40-yard run by New England in 2022. RB Rhamondre Stevenson had a 49-yard run in the first quarter vs. Detroit on Oct. 9. Strong entered the game with just 1 rush for 5 yards at Cleveland on Oct. 16. He finished with 5 carries for 70 yards with one touchdown.

STRONG SCORES FIRST NFL TD IN FOURTH QUARTER

Strong scored his first NFL touchdown on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.

MARCUS JONES RECORDS FIRST NFL INTERCEPTION

Marcus Jones picked off a QB Colt McCoy pass in the third quarter for his first NFL interception.

HUNTER HENRY HAS FOURTH 30-YARD RECEPTION OF THE 2022 SEASON

TE Hunter Henry had a 39-yard reception from QB Mac Jones to set up a fourth quarter touchdown. It is his fourth 30-yard reception of the 2022 season. He had a 37-yard touchdown reception at Minnesota on Nov. 24, a 31-yard touchdown at Cleveland on Oct. 16 and a 30-yard reception vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6.

It is the second-longest reception of Henry's career to the 59-yarder he had at Oakland on Oct. 9, 2016 when he played for the Chargers.

DL DANIEL EKUALE REGISTERED FIRST SACK OF THE 2022 SEASON

DL Daniel Ekuale registered his first sack of the season on a third-down play in the third quarter to force a punt.

LB RAEKWON MCMILLAN SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

LB Raekwon McMillan scored his first NFL touchdown when he recovered a fumble and returned it 23 yards in the third quarter.

FOLK EXTENDS RECORD

Folk extended his streak of 58 straight field goals under 40 yards with his 23-yard field goal in the third quarter. His last miss under 40 yards was a 21-yard field goal attempt on Oct. 12, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 40 yards is 70 by Baltimore's Justin Tucker (2016-2020).

FOLK CONNECTS ON THIRD 50-YARD FIELD GOAL OF THE 2022 SEASON

Folk connected on a 51-yard field goal at the end of the first half. It is his third 50-yard field goal of the season. In 2021, he tied the team record for most 50-yard field goals in a season with five. Stephen Gostkowski also had five in 2013.

JUDON INCREASES SACK TOTAL TO 14 ½ SACKS