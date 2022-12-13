Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 12 - 11:07 PM | Tue Dec 13 - 01:15 AM

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Patriots vs. Cardinals Highlights | NFL Week 14

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14

Can't-Miss Play: Hopkins loose ball handling ends in scoop-and-score TD for Raekwon McMillan

Marcus Jones intercepts the Colt McCoy pass

Pierre Strong takes straight-line path on 3-yard TD tote

Daniel Ekuale blasts McCoy for his first sack of the season

Judon gets to McCoy in blink of an eye for speedy sack

Judon's pressure opens door for Uche's sack of McCoy

Josh Uche overpowers tackle on way to third sack of McCoy

Pierre Strong rushes for a 44-yard Gain vs. Arizona Cardinals

Folk's 51-yard FG trims Patriots' deficit to three headed into halftime

Jones lasers a 30-yard strike down the middle to Henry

Nelson Agholor's swift out route sets up 13-yard toe-tap catch

Rookie Kevin Harris' seventh career rush goes for 14-yard TD

Wise's pressure earns Judon a sack of Colt McCoy

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Cardinals

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LBs Cameron McGrone, Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday Night Football

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cardinals

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Dec 12, 2022 at 11:38 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Gamebook_2022_Wk14 [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Vikings

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 22, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Bears Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, October 24, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Ravens Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Steelers Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Cardinals

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LBs Cameron McGrone, Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday Night Football

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon 12/12: "We've got to defend every blade of grass"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/12: "The biggest thing was that we got the win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/12: "We made enough plays offensively and defensively to win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Josh Uche 12/12: "We're out there playing for each other"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Patriots vs. Cardinals Highlights | NFL Week 14

Watch all the highlights from the New England Patriots game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 13, 2022.

Marcus Jones 12/12: "However I can help the team I am down for it"

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising