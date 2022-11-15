Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

New England moved into playoff position thanks to the Chargers loss in San Francisco during the Patriots bye week.

Nov 15, 2022 at 10:35 AM
Paul Perillo

2022_NFL Notes

There was a time when the Patriots routinely enjoyed some rest during the bye week and watched many of their so-called rivals fall, allowing their positioning to be strengthened from the comfort of their couches. This weekend's events didn't exactly fall that way, but Bill Belichick's team did benefit from a Chargers loss in San Francisco and as a result slipped into a playoff spot with half a season still to go.

At 5-4 the Patriots join a cluster of teams with the same record (Chargers, Bengals) but based on various tiebreakers they currently earn the 7 seed. Otherwise, there wasn't a ton of good news on the field for New England – Miami continues to rip off impressive wins when Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, and even though the Bills unimaginable collapse made headlines it did little to change the Patriots status in the AFC East, where they remain in the basement.

Regardless of their current spot, the Patriots will need to find some offense down the stretch in order to stay in the postseason hunt. After facing Zach Wilson for the second time to open the post-bye slate, there aren't anymore toothless passing attacks on the schedule. The offense won't be able to rely on the defense to set up points each week while bullying overmatched youngsters, and at some point Mac Jones will need to figure out ways to move the ball more effectively than he has at anytime this season.

If that happens, the Patriots should expect to remain in the hunt; if not, it's hard to imagine five more victories coming given the offensive potential of most of the remaining foes.

Division of Power

