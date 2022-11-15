Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Neither the Patriots nor the Jets need any explanation of what's at stake in Sunday's rematch of the two AFC East rivals. Three short weeks ago the Pats knocked off the Jets but their rivals from New York quickly turned around and handed a loss to Josh Allen and the Bills, as the division race is as competitive as it's been in a long time.

Every game carries a lot of weight, especially over the final eight weeks of the season as the playoff jockeying becomes more intense. With four teams all looking to punch their postseason ticket, the Patriots' final four divisional games will largely define where their 2022 season ends up and it all starts this weekend with a hungry Jets team coming to Foxborough and looking for payback.