Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

After struggling to contain Justin Fields in an MNF loss, the strategy has worked in back-to-back weeks as the Pats generated plenty of pressure and Zach Wilson and Sam Ehlinger. One of the main ways they've done that is by having Wilson, a rangy linebacker with good closing speed, spy quarterbacks near the line of scrimmage while the others do their thing. We'll see if it holds against more dynamic athletes such as Josh Allen and Kyler Murray down the stretch. But the idea is sound and much better than the Star Wars trash compactor strategy that often leads to QBs sitting in the pocket with all day to throw.

7. Emergence of Jabrill Peppers, Four-Safety Possibilities Gives Hope vs. Bills

Although the Jets are up next, I couldn't help but start to think about the two matchups with Buffalo while watching the Jets-Bills tape from Week 9. New York was able to hold Josh Allen in check by playing two-high safety zones, forcing the Bills QB to take smaller gains and stay patient, which he struggled to do at times, hence the two interceptions and four turnover-worthy plays. Unlike last season, the Pats have more options in the back seven to mimic that strategy and get more speed on the field. My mind immediately went to the possibilities of a four-safety package where Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, and Jabrill Peppers can rotate into half-field roles next to Devin McCourty and play at the second level of the defense to cut off crossing routes and spy Allen. Could we see the Pats play some quarters defense with seven defensive backs? Dime (six DBs) should be their base package in those two games. They've got more team speed and coverage flexibility this year at corner, too, which we'll get to next.

8. When Will the Rookie Joneses Take Over in the Patriots Secondary?

With everything building up to divisional games against the Jets, Bills and Dolphins down the stretch, it feels like the Pats are on the verge of letting their rookie corners loose on defense. We'll throw out the playoff game because De'Vante Bausby and Joejuan Williams played corner for New England. But in the second regular-season matchup against Buffalo in 2021, the Pats had to live or die with Myles Bryant in the slot against Isaiah McKenzie. This season, they have the rookie Jones's to replace Bryant. Bryant has good versatility and is sound in zone coverage. However, he struggles in man. Eventually, will Marcus Jones replace Bryant in the slot in man coverage situations? Could Jack Jones bump Jon Jones back inside? We'll see.

9. Patriots CB Jonathan Jones's Impressive Transition to Outside Corner

Major kudos to Jonathan Jones for seamlessly transitioning from the slot to outside corner. His feel for technique on the boundary and route combinations that are different outside than inside has been fantastic. It looks like he's been out there his whole career, and the numbers back that up: 9-of-21, 151 yards, two interceptions, and a 44.1 passer rating into his coverage. Outstanding.

10. What is Jakobi Meyers's Future With the Patriots as a 2023 Free Agent?