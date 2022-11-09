How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

Jones has struggled from under center even with the aid of play-action, yet the Pats are under center on 31.6% of his offensive play. This season, New England is also having issues running the football with the quarterback under center due to a banged-up offensive line and potentially the absence of a fullback, ranking 27th in expected points added per rush attempt from under center (-0.15) on the third-most attempts (172).

Before you blame it all on his current situation, this is now a two-year trend with Jones being a middling under-center passer. Last season, Mac was 20th in yards per pass attempt (7.9) and 30th in passer rating (92.4) from under center. Certainly, better than this year, but still below league average or worse. Over the last two seasons, Jones's passer rating from under center ranks 35th in the NFL (88.9).

The new regime seemed to know that the Patriots QB preferred to operate out of the shotgun. Only 9.9% of Jones's pass attempts in his first three starts were from under center. But in his last two starts, that number nearly doubled to 17.9%. What changed? Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots rookie leads all quarterbacks in yards per pass attempt (17.0) and has a perfect passer rating off under-center drop-backs (158.3). Naturally, the Pats thought they could replicate their success with Zappe from under center with Jones, but that has not panned out.

There are several possibilities to explain why there's such a large discrepancy between the two quarterbacks from the opponent's game plan and execution, game situation, play design, and how the quarterbacks themselves carry out the fakes. Regardless, the production just isn't there for Jones.