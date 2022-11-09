Patriots first-half rookie rundown

Tyquan Thornton - 2nd round, 50th overall

Thornton landed on IR early in the year causing him to miss the first four weeks of the season with a reported collarbone injury. Since his return he's played in all five games, chipping in nine catches on 19 targets for 81 yards. The win over Cleveland was his best highlight, with Thornton grabbing his first touchdown catch and also rushing for another touchdown, but since that four-catch, three-rush performance he's totaled just three catches. Thornton's speed has yet to shine like it often did during summer practices but with consistent snaps every week he is quickly stacking experience that should eventually translate to more success. The team might struggle to take full advantage of his skillset until the pass protection can keep Mac Jones clean enough to deliver some accurate downfield shots.

Marcus Jones - 3rd round, 85th overall

It was a quiet start for Jones, who was recovering from shoulder surgery this offseason, but in recent weeks he's showing up more and more with big plays both on defense and on special teams. Now, with 13 punt returns under his belt, Jones is fourth in the NFL with a 13.4 yards per return average. His four 20-yard-plus returns are second-most in the league. Just last week against the Colts, Jones' key punt return helped set up the second field goal of the game as the field position he's helping to provide is translating to the scoreboard. In kickoff returns, Jones is seventh in average return yardage (24.3) while tying for fourth in the NFL in total kickoff returns (14). Meanwhile, his contributions on defense have generally remained under 10 snaps per game, usually in the slot, though he did turn in 34 snaps against the Browns while also registering an impressive pass defense in that contest. Jones' growing contributions have been among the most exciting from the rookie class as he's making a plus impact in multiple phases.