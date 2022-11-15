Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

For example, New England's revamped under-center play-action package was unsuccessful. They went from a team that used a power running game to pull the second level out of passing lanes to a seven-step, vertical play-action offense, and Mac is averaging just 6.5 yards per attempt off under-center play-action as a result. They no longer want him to hit intermediate crossers or in-breakers off the run fake. Instead, they are trying to dial up deep shots down the field, and the QB doesn't have the off-platform arm talent or comfortability behind his offensive line to execute the plays. Although we'll continue to advocate for more spread formations and RPOs, it's also time to return to their old under-center schemes.

Q: As good as the Pats D Has been playing in recent weeks, it just seems that our ILBs aren't fit to match up against teams good at RPOs. Thoughts on that? - @jscanocach

I would agree that their linebackers don't match up well with option offenses or mobile quarterbacks, but speed at the position isn't the primary issue. The main problem is recognition for their more athletic linebackers, such as Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan, who are getting fooled by the misdirection of those schemes more than they are too slow to keep up in space. I hope we see a different approach from the coaching staff against teams like the Bills, Cardinals, and Dolphins, where they flood the field with defensive backs and rely on five defenders up front to stop the run. I'd put six defensive backs on the field in a four-safety package with Devin McCourty (FS), Kyle Dugger (SS), Jabrill Peppers (SAM/Nickel), and Adrian Phillips (WILL) on the field together. Use a four-man line plus Ja'Whaun Bentley as a point-of-attack thumper, and let those safeties fly around and make plays. You have speed, versatility, and physicality at safety, which is also your deepest position on the roster; use it.

Q: If the Raiders fire McDaniels or the Cardinals fire Kingsbury, do you see them as potential options as an OC in NE? Do you think Franch Reich would want to come to NE? - @ManilTrivedi

McDaniels would be a strong candidate to return as the Patriots offensive coordinator. But with owner Mark Davis assuring he'll return next season, my read on the situation in Vegas is that it would take an internal coup for McDaniels to lose his job after one season, especially with buddy Dave Ziegler running the personnel department. As for Kingsbury, my guess is he'd rather return to the college ranks, where he would have plenty of options to coach a power five program than be an NFL OC. With Reich, he is a West Coast offensive mind that speaks a different language than the Patriots current EP system. He's not a friend of Belichick who would run the same offense, so it would be a complete overhaul. I don't see that happening, and if Reich were to resurface somewhere as an assistant, it would probably be in Jacksonville or another branch of the Doug Pederson coaching tree.

Q: What's the top three things they can do to help improve their red zone offense? - @iJustinCabral

The first thing would be to threaten defenses by horizontally stretching the field. In the red zone, you lose the vertical dimension, so you need to use the width of the field to open up the middle—jet motion, RPO, different wrinkles on their pick plays, etc. From there, a softer middle should open up the running game more and get the coverage off Hunter Henry, who is a priority for opposing defenses inside the 20. I also wouldn't hate finding a fullback by converting a defensive player or using an extra offensive lineman to play bully ball when they get inside the five. Shotgun runs without a mobile QB aren't going anywhere.

Q: We have seen some offensive success with hurry-up offense. Why hasn't it been used more? - @sumeetsumeet4