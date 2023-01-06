Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

What have we learned about Josh Allen and how to stop him over the last three seasons?

Judging from the results over the last three seasons, not much. The hope is to keep within striking distance so that he feels the need to win the game himself and makes a mistake. Not that he's done that against the Patriots, but he has at times with other teams. -FK

Obviously if any teams had that information they'd do a better job of containing him, but it seems if you can force him to roll to his left and at times bait him into trying to do too much you can create some turnovers. -PP

That your only hope is to be disruptive in the pass rush to force turnovers. He's not going to screw up enough play-to-play to completely shut him down. But Allen leads the league in turnovers for a reason. It's like a heavyweight fight that you hope to win by split decision. -EL

At this point I feel like you just have to catch him on an off night, or perhaps the better way to put it is to do your best to force him into a bad night. The one thing about Allen is he really does it all himself and when he's on there aren't many easy answers for a defense going against him. I'd like to think relentless pressure and early QB hits could take him out of rhythm and force him to press, but at this point it feels like he's reaching that quarterback status where even on an off night where he's made some mistakes through three quarters he's going to make a late push that you'll have to stop. -MD