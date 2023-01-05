Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

The Patriots and the Bills will play a football game in Buffalo this weekend under unprecedented conditions following a tragic injury Monday night in Cincinnati.

If your thoughts are with Bills safety Damar Hamlin and not on football, it's understandable. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, needed to be resuscitated twice, and is now in critical condition. My usual game preview breaking down a football game is secondary to Hamlin's well-being, and writing about schematic chess matches feels trivial in light of Hamlin's situation.

The Bills understandably are in a challenging head space right now. There's no way of knowing how players, coaches, and team personnel will handle playing a football game after Monday's events.

Having said that, the NFL is proceeding with Week 18 as scheduled, meaning the Patriots and Bills will square off in a pseudo-playoff game for the visitors at 1 pm ET on Sunday. When there's football, it's my job to break down the matchup, so that's what we will do here.

The path forward from a football standpoint for New England is simple: with a win, they'll punch their ticket to the 2022 postseason as the seventh seed in the AFC playoffs. If the Patriots lose, there are scenarios where they could clinch a playoff berth, but they'll need a lot of help.

Standing in their way is the thousand-pound gorilla that is Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen, who has dominated Bill Belichick's defense with wins in five of his last six contests against the Patriots, including a 24-10 victory over New England in Foxboro on December 1. In Week 13, the Pats defense held its ground better than it did in the final two matchups in the 2021 season, forcing Buffalo to punt three times and causing a turnover.

However, Allen and the Bills were still in complete control. Buffalo's quarterback averaged +0.33 expected points added per drop-back, the Bills were 9-of-15 on third down and 3-of-3 in the red zone, and New England's offense hit a breaking point in another lackluster performance.

Although the key to Sunday's game is building on the stuff that worked against the Bills offense, the Patriots aren't going to beat Buffalo without their own offense taking a different approach. During the game, quarterback Mac Jones's displeasure with the quick-game concepts being called by unofficial offensive play-caller Matt Patricia made it onto the broadcast, and Jones acknowledged that he was urging the coaching staff to dial up deeper passes after the game.

"I just kind of let my emotions get to me," Jones said. "But we were playing from behind, and what I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I've got to execute that part better. It's the short game we kept going to, which was working, but I felt like we needed chunk plays."

Putting anyone's feelings about Jones's approach aside, his message that they weren't going to beat the Bills with short passes wasn't wrong. If the Pats are finally going to knock off the gorilla without the aid of gale-force winds, they need to go down with their quarterback slinging the rock. That's not to say attempt all deep passes. But you're not going to keep up with Buffalo relying on the short game, and there's something to be said for going down swinging rather than playing as conservatively as they did on offense in the Thursday night meeting last month.

Here is a three-step plan and key matchups as the Patriots attempt to earn a playoff spot in Buffalo on Sunday:

1. Putting Together a Winning Formula vs. Bills Offense Based on What is Working

Starting with a plan from a coverage standpoint, the Patriots are relying on zone schemes more frequently down the stretch, especially against elite passing attacks.

New England's zone tendencies are partially driven by injuries to their top cornerbacks. Since their last matchup with Buffalo in Week 13, the Pats have played zone coverage on 83.9 percent of their passing plays. Furthermore, over that span, they've had an uptick in split-safety structures, such as cover-two and quarters (41.6%).

The idea is to cover the deep part of the field against big plays, forcing offenses to march down the field rather than get it all in one play. Although it leads to high-efficiency numbers on check downs, offenses need long scoring drives, giving the defense more opportunities to hunt for turnovers with eyes on the quarterback.