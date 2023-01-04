Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

When the Patriots run - Edge: Bills

Pardon the pun, but the Patriots running game has quite frankly run out of steam. Rhamondre Stevenson seemed destined to top the 1,000-yard plateau weeks ago but enters the finale still in need of 14 yards to get there. Damien Harris, his running mate for most of the first half of the year, finally made it back in the lineup against Miami on New Year's Day after missing four games with a thigh injury. His return did little to reverse the trend that has developed over the last two months as the Patriots continue to struggle running the ball. New England managed just 77 yards on 21 carries against the Dolphins, and that included an 18-yard draw by Stevenson in a long-yardage situation. The 3.7-yards-per-carry average for the team is in line with the recent production despite the fact that the offensive line has been set with the same five starters for the past month. Buffalo has been strong against the run most of the season, allowing just 104.4 yards per game (fourth in the league) and 4.3 yards per carry (13th). The Bills rotate plenty of bodies up front and Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, Daquan Jones and Tim Settle have been stout in front of linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmonds. The Patriots managed only 60 yards on the ground in the first meeting, again including a 16-yard draw by Stevenson in an obvious passing situation. It's hard to imagine the Patriots getting untracked on the ground in this one.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Bills

The Bills defense has been pretty stout against the pass as well. Opponents average 213.3 yards per game through the air (14th in the league) and just 6 yards per pass (sixth) against a Bills secondary that has gotten healthier as of late. Tre'Davious White is back to full-time status after playing sparingly in the first meeting while coming back from a torn ACL suffered last season. He joins Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson at corner with Jordan Poyer at safety. Rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, who was designated to return from IR, also see time in the secondary. That group completely controlled the Patriots in the first meeting, holding Mac Jones to 195 yards through the air. Stevenson caught six of Jones' 22 completions that night, and Jakobi Meyers (three) was the only other receiver with more than two catches. Buffalo can also pressure the passer, even with veteran Von Miller out for the season with a torn ACL. The Bills still have Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson off the edges, and Milano is an effective blitzer from his linebacker spot. The Patriots will need to find a receiver to emerge to make plays downfield and not just rely on Meyers' steadiness. Rookie Tyquan Thornton came up with a 29-yarder against Miami, so perhaps that's a sign that he's ready to expand his role in the finale.

When the Bills run - Edge: Patriots

This matchup is difficult to project because of the presence of Josh Allen. In terms of the traditional running game, the Patriots front has been playing so well as of late that it makes it tough to pick against New England. Christian Barmore's physicality up front has been noticeable, as has Carl Davis' ability to take up space. Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai have done a great job stopping the run over the past two months, and it's hard to imagine Devin Singletary and James Cook controlling the game between the tackles. The Patriots rank sixth in the league, allowing just 106.4 yards per game on the ground and fifth at 4.1 yards per carry. The Bills rushing numbers are outstanding, due in large part to the dynamic presence of Allen, who averages 6.6 yards per rush and is second on the team behind Singletary (790 yards) with 758 yards rushing. The Bills average 142.8 yards per game on the ground (seventh) and an incredible 5.3 yards per carry (second). Both Singletary and Cook are capable backs but it's Allen who serves as the X-factor, especially near the goal line where he's racked up a team-high seven rushing touchdowns. The Patriots physical safeties, led by Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, will need to be aware of Allen at all times.

When the Bills pass - Edge: Bills

Allen hasn't been quite as dynamic this season as he was in 2021 but he's still been quite dangerous. He loves to feed Stefon Diggs, who leads the team with 103 catches for 1,351 yards and 10 touchdowns. The rest of the receptions are spread quite evenly among tight end Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Singletary. Cole Beasley recently returned to the Bills and is trying to work his way back into the mix from the slot. Allen's ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield was a big factor in the first game when he hit Davis for a touchdown while being tackled near the sideline late in the first half. The Patriots secondary has been solid for most of the season, but much of that work has come against backup quarterbacks and limited passing attacks. That won't be the case in Buffalo, and pressure from Matthew Judon and Josh Uche will be a necessity to help out a back end that is dealing with significant injuries. Jack Jones is out for the year on IR while fellow rookie Marcus Jones missed the Dolphins game with a concussion. Jalen Mills hasn't played since Week 12 due to a groin injury. Jonathan Jones is also dealing with some injuries and left the Miami game late. Even if some of that personnel makes it back for Buffalo, the Patriots will need some help from the guys up front.

Special Teams - Edge: Bills