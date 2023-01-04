Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2023
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Marcus Jones - Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Jonathan Jones - Chest
WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder
CB Jalen Mills - Groin
WR DeVante Parker - Concussion
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
BUFFALO BILLS (12-3)
The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Taron Johnson - Concussion
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Josh Allen - Ankle / Right Elbow
LB Tyrel Dodson - Knee
TE Dawson Knox - Hip
CB Cam Lewis - Forearm
LB Matt Milano - Knee
DT Jordan Phillips - Shoulder
S Jordan Poyer - Knee
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play