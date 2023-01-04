Official website of the New England Patriots

Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Patriots show support, offer prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats make a playoff push?

NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

Patriots-Bills Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger's THIRD defensive TD of 2022 comes via 39-yard pick-six off Bridgewater

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to four points in third quarter

Mac Jones delivers 29-yard laser to backpedaling Tyquan Thornton downfield

Rhamondre Stevenson's cutting ability nets 16-yard on multi-move explosion

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Jan 04, 2023 at 04:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Marcus Jones - Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Jonathan Jones - Chest
WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder
CB Jalen Mills - Groin
WR DeVante Parker - Concussion

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (12-3)

The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Taron Johnson - Concussion

FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Josh Allen - Ankle / Right Elbow
LB Tyrel Dodson - Knee
TE Dawson Knox - Hip
CB Cam Lewis - Forearm
LB Matt Milano - Knee
DT Jordan Phillips - Shoulder
S Jordan Poyer - Knee

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays vs. Dolphins

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Offense, Defense, and Kyle Dugger in their week seventeen win against the Miami Dolphins.

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 23-21 win against the Miami Dolphins on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 23-21 victory in week 17 against the Miami Dolphins.

Bill Belichick 1/2: "It's a one game season for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Press Pass: Patriots Stay Alive in Playoff Race

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Jakobi Meyers, David Andrews, and more addresses the media on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Mac Jones 1/1: "We made some big plays in big moments"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

