10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Mac Jones

Mac is playing some pretty good football down the stretch, continuing a three-game stretch without an interception while throwing just one pick since the Week 10 bye. Though the offense strung together only two touchdown-scoring drives, they featured some of Mac's best throws of the year, including some explosive downfield plays. Now he returns to the site of last year's 47-17 playoff loss, needing to knock off the three-time AFC East champs to get his team back into the playoffs, which could very well feature another rematch with this same Bills team. While Jones has had more and more moments in recent weeks, he and the offense continue to search for a consistent way to put up enough points to challenge an explosive opponent like Buffalo with Josh Allen at the helm. The stage is set for the Patriots to show how they've grown over the last calendar year, and Mac will play a major role in whether or not the Patriots are able to finally put it all together on offense in Week 18.

Damien Harris

Harris returned against the Dolphins after missing four games and showed good burst in limited work (29 snaps), producing 50 yards on 12 total touches. Overall, it's been a disappointing final year of Harris' rookie deal. He's missed six total games and topped 10 carries just four times, with his 18 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Packers being his best performance of the year. But it's not hard to forget Harris' game-breaking touchdown run last year in Buffalo in the wind storm game, and Harris could be primed for that kind of game once again if the Patriots offensive line can help break him free against a very tough Bills run defense. Everyone expects Rhamondre Stevenson to make his share of plays, but Harris is a wild card entering what could possibly be his final game as a Patriot.

Tyquan Thornton

It's been a fairly quiet rookie year for Thornton, highlighted by a four-catch 37-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Browns earlier in the season. But last week was another strong performance with a big catch on the opening drive for 29 yards and then capping that drive off with his second receiving touchdown of the year. He'd later add another catch, finishing with three catches for 60 yards. Thornton's speed could be a key feature to build around going forward and he has at least one more chance to demonstrate how he's developed over his rookie year. With a lot of free agents and uncertainty surrounding the wide receiver position heading into the offseason, Thornton is one key player guaranteed to be back.

Christian Barmore

Barmore is coming on at the right time after missing seven games this season with a knee injury. His stats might not jump off the page but look to Matthew Judon and Josh Uche's stats if you want to see where Barmore's impact is being felt. He picked up his second full sack of the season against Miami and has the potential to be a game-wrecker against the Bills as his relentless and disruptive style can significantly alter Buffalo's offensive plans. Barmore has the chance to put a really nice cherry on top of a frustrating sophomore campaign.

Cornerbacks