Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 05 - 04:00 PM | Sun Jan 08 - 10:40 AM

Bill Belichick 1/5: "This is one of these humbling moments for all of us"

Belestrator: Defending against Bills QB Josh Allen

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Patriots show support, offer prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats make a playoff push?

NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

Patriots-Bills Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Here are the key players to watch as the Patriots travel to Buffalo for their regular season finale with the playoffs on the line.

Jan 05, 2023 at 03:28 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

PlayersToWatch_16x9

After a difficult week following the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's injury on Monday Night Football, the Patriots and Bills appear set to meet on Sunday at 1pm with playoff berths and seeds still on the line. Hamlin's health remains on the top of everyone's mind and reports of his improving status offered some hope for his continued recovery which should help the two teams slowly refocus on playing the game they love.

When it comes to the less important football part of things, the Patriots are in a "win and you're in" scenario, but face a difficult task against a Buffalo team that has defeated them in three-straight contests, including December's 24-10 victory on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. However, even with a loss, the Patriots could still sneak into the postseason with an 8-9 record but would require wins by the Jags over the Titans on Saturday night, then by the Browns over the Steelers and Jets over the Dolphins. If all three of those results come in, the Patriots will lock up the final AFC playoff seed even if they drop their fourth straight to Buffalo.

Here are the players to watch in a game that all eyes will be on and not just for the matchup on the field.

Josh Allen

Patriots fans need no reintroduction to Allen, who has often looked unstoppable against New England in recent matchups that saw him throw 15 touchdowns and no interceptions in the last five meetings. The last time he threw a pick to the Pats was in November 2020. For a defense that prays off turnovers and this year especially, defensive scores, it's been hard for the Patriots to find their stride against Allen. But his fumble in Week 13 might be cause for hope and possibly show a way to slow down the runaway freight train with a rocket arm. With 13 fumbles and 13 interceptions, Allen has made his fair share of mistakes this season. The Patriots just need to figure out how to force more of them and therein lies their path to playoffs.

Cook and Singletary

The Bills had had success checking down to their backs against the Patriots, taking advantage of mismatches against some of New England's linebackers. Rookie James Cook is coming on lately, while Devin Singletary remains a thorn in the Patriots' sides and will be problems for the defense to contend with. The running back duo combined for 105 rushing yards in Week 13, while Cook added another 41 receiving yards that came on six catches. With the Patriots likely to give extra attention to the Bills' receivers due to their cornerback issues it could leave the underneath coverage exposed, while also affecting how many guys New England can put in the box to stop Buffalo's unique running game that produces key plays when you least expect it.

Stefon Diggs

Like Allen, the Patriots haven't had many answers for Stefon Diggs. His performances over the last five games vs. New England: nine catches for 145 yards, four catches for 51 yards (2021 wind game), seven catches for 85 yards, three catches for 60 yards, and finally, seven catches for 92 yards this year. That kind of consistent production has been a thorn in the Patriots' side, as Allen has had similar success targeting his other wideouts. But it's clear that the passing game relies on Diggs' effectiveness. With a battered cornerback group, the Patriots must find a way to make life difficult for Diggs, but there are no obvious or easy answers at this point in the season.

Matt Milano

Milano and Tremaine Edmunds man the middle of the Bills defense from the linebacker position and are two instinctive, mobile players who are key features on that side of the ball. The Boston College product Milano will be in the thick of it against the Patriots screen and run games, where his ability to track down Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson figures to be a key area of competition. Whether or not the Patriots can get their bread and butter working on offense will depend largely on how many plays Milano and Edmunds blow up. Finding a way to use their speed and aggressiveness against them remains an elusive goal.

Jordan Poyer

Poyer was active against the Bengals despite a knee injury as the Patriots could catch a break if the talented safety is limited. He had five tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a pass defensed against the Patriots in Week 13, as he's another active member of the Bills defense that can make plays all over the field. With Hunter Henry playing some of his best football, the Patriots could look to challenge Poyer with their athletic tight end, at the very least in an attempt to get him away from the box where he makes a lot of drive-stunting plays.

Mac Jones

Mac is playing some pretty good football down the stretch, continuing a three-game stretch without an interception while throwing just one pick since the Week 10 bye. Though the offense strung together only two touchdown-scoring drives, they featured some of Mac's best throws of the year, including some explosive downfield plays. Now he returns to the site of last year's 47-17 playoff loss, needing to knock off the three-time AFC East champs to get his team back into the playoffs, which could very well feature another rematch with this same Bills team. While Jones has had more and more moments in recent weeks, he and the offense continue to search for a consistent way to put up enough points to challenge an explosive opponent like Buffalo with Josh Allen at the helm. The stage is set for the Patriots to show how they've grown over the last calendar year, and Mac will play a major role in whether or not the Patriots are able to finally put it all together on offense in Week 18.

Damien Harris

Harris returned against the Dolphins after missing four games and showed good burst in limited work (29 snaps), producing 50 yards on 12 total touches. Overall, it's been a disappointing final year of Harris' rookie deal. He's missed six total games and topped 10 carries just four times, with his 18 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Packers being his best performance of the year. But it's not hard to forget Harris' game-breaking touchdown run last year in Buffalo in the wind storm game, and Harris could be primed for that kind of game once again if the Patriots offensive line can help break him free against a very tough Bills run defense. Everyone expects Rhamondre Stevenson to make his share of plays, but Harris is a wild card entering what could possibly be his final game as a Patriot.

Tyquan Thornton

It's been a fairly quiet rookie year for Thornton, highlighted by a four-catch 37-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Browns earlier in the season. But last week was another strong performance with a big catch on the opening drive for 29 yards and then capping that drive off with his second receiving touchdown of the year. He'd later add another catch, finishing with three catches for 60 yards. Thornton's speed could be a key feature to build around going forward and he has at least one more chance to demonstrate how he's developed over his rookie year. With a lot of free agents and uncertainty surrounding the wide receiver position heading into the offseason, Thornton is one key player guaranteed to be back.

Christian Barmore

Barmore is coming on at the right time after missing seven games this season with a knee injury. His stats might not jump off the page but look to Matthew Judon and Josh Uche's stats if you want to see where Barmore's impact is being felt. He picked up his second full sack of the season against Miami and has the potential to be a game-wrecker against the Bills as his relentless and disruptive style can significantly alter Buffalo's offensive plans. Barmore has the chance to put a really nice cherry on top of a frustrating sophomore campaign.

Cornerbacks

It's been a battle of attrition at cornerback this season and with Jonathan Jones leaving Sunday's game against Miami early with an injury, things might be even more complicated this week. That's a bad thing going against Stefon Diggs and the rest of their talented receiving corps. Tae Hayes was promoted from the practice squad last week as he's a late roster addition that spent training camp and the early part of the season with the Panthers. Aside from Jonathan Jones, the statuses of Marcus Jones and Jalen Mills, who's missed the last four games, will be key to watch and it could very well go right down to game-time decisions.

Related Content

news

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Here's who to watch when the Patriots and Dolphins meet in Week 17 with a playoff spot on the line!

news

10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Here are the key players to watch as the Patriots and Bengals meet for a Christmas Eve showdown in Foxborough.

news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

The Patriots will see plenty of former coaches and players in Las Vegas as they take on the Raiders with the playoffs on the line.

news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football

Here are the 10 key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Here are the 10 things to watch as the Patriots welcome the Bills on Thursday Night Football in an important divisional matchup.

news

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

Here are the key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.

news

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Here are the 10 players to watch as the Patriots and Jets meet in a critical AFC East matchup.

news

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Here are the key things to watch as the Patriots take on the Colts.

news

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Here are the key things to watch as the Patriots take on the Jets.

news

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Here are the key things to watch for as the Patriots take on the Bears on Monday Night Football.

news

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Here are the key things to watch for as the Patriots travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Robert Kraft surprises Patriots fans, community leaders with Super Bowl trip

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 1/5

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/5

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots Sending Hope for Hamlin

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, David Andrews and more address the media on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Mac Jones 1/5: "I think it's important to remember that football is a game that brings people together"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Devin McCourty 1/5: "I want everyone to walk off [the field] and be healthy"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

David Andrews on Damar Hamlin's condition: "Just glad to hear he's doing better"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Matthew Slater on Damar Hamlin 1/5: "We are praying for Damar's well-being"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, January 5, 2022.

Matthew Judon 1/5: "Your heart goes out to that guy, that team"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising