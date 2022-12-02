5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bills on Thursday Night Football

Pats defense has no early answers

The Patriots defense allowed back-to-back nine-play scoring drives to open the game as they struggled to find a way to get Josh Allen and the Bills offense off the field without points. An offensive pass interference penalty on Stefon Diggs helped set the Bills back on their initial drive, holding them to a 48-yard field goal when combined with a false start that set up a 3rd-and-20.

They'd hit no such speed bumps on the second drive, facing but one single third down that was converted thanks to a pass interference penalty on Jack Jones. Five plays later Allen would find Diggs for a touchdown that gave the Bills back a 10-7 lead. New England's pressure had trouble getting to Allen, as he had time in the pocket, and when he didn't he bought enough time or yards with his legs.

After a rough offensive possession for the Patriots, in which they narrowly avoided taking a safety off an international grounding, the Bills were set up with great starting field possession on their own 44 yards line. They convert with another scoring drive, this time leaning more heavily on the run and therefore needing to pick up multiple 3rd downs with short yardage, which they did. The fourth and final third down was a 3rd-and-8 and Josh Allen again showed why he's one of the toughest QBs in the league, scrambling to his right with a player draped all over him but still managing to get off a last-season touchdown-scoring throw to Gabe Davis that extended the lead to 17-7. This time the drive lasted 14 plays as the Patriots defense found no way to stop the potent attack out of the gate.