Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Analysis: Patriots Rule Out RB Damien Harris (Thigh), List Six as Questionable for Thursday Night vs. Bills
Rhamondre Stevenson details importance of youth mentorship from personal experience for My Cause My Cleats
Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty 11/29: "Devin has been a tremendous asset to this organization and to me personally"
Gamebook: Patriots at Vikings
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 22, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 9
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 8
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots vs Bears Week 7
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Week 6
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Week 4
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots vs Ravens Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Steelers Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.