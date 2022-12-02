Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

DEVIN MCCOURTY STARTS IN 200TH CAREER GAME

S Devin McCourty played and started in his 200th NFL game against the Bills. He has started every game he has played (200). He currently ranks third in team history in starts and 6th in team history in games played. He became just the 90th player in NFL history to start 200 games and just the 24th to do so with one team.

MARCUS JONES BECOMES FIRST DB TO CATCH A TOUCHDOWN ON OFFENSE SINCE 2000

Marcus Jones, who made his first career start on defense, also lined up on offense and scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones on his first play from scrimmage in the first quarter. Jones became the first defensive back to record a touchdown reception on offense since 2000 when S Marcus Coleman of the New York Jets caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from QB Vinny Testaverde against Buffalo on Sept 17, 2000. Jones caught 15 passes for 137 yards with a one receiving touchdown during his college career. He scored on a 47-yard touchdown pass vs. Navy on Sept. 25, 2021.

MARCUS JONES IS FIRST PATRIOT TO CATCH A TD ON FIRST RECEPTION SINCE 2013