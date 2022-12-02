Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

TEAM NOTES
- Devin McCourty starts in his 200th regular season game.
- Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap.
- Marcus Jones also makes first NFL start at defensive back.
- Josh Uche has second multi-sack game of the 2022 season.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
DEVIN MCCOURTY STARTS IN 200TH CAREER GAME
S Devin McCourty played and started in his 200th NFL game against the Bills. He has started every game he has played (200). He currently ranks third in team history in starts and 6th in team history in games played. He became just the 90th player in NFL history to start 200 games and just the 24th to do so with one team.
MARCUS JONES BECOMES FIRST DB TO CATCH A TOUCHDOWN ON OFFENSE SINCE 2000
Marcus Jones, who made his first career start on defense, also lined up on offense and scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones on his first play from scrimmage in the first quarter. Jones became the first defensive back to record a touchdown reception on offense since 2000 when S Marcus Coleman of the New York Jets caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from QB Vinny Testaverde against Buffalo on Sept 17, 2000. Jones caught 15 passes for 137 yards with a one receiving touchdown during his college career. He scored on a 47-yard touchdown pass vs. Navy on Sept. 25, 2021.
MARCUS JONES IS FIRST PATRIOT TO CATCH A TD ON FIRST RECEPTION SINCE 2013
Marcus Jones is the first Patriots player to catch a touchdown on his first reception since WR Aaron Dobson scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter on his first NFL play on Sept 12, 2013 vs. the New York Jets. Jones's 48-yard touchdown on his first offensive play is the longest by a Patriots player on his first play since WR Stephen Starring caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Steve Grogan on his first offensive play vs. Baltimore on Sept. 4, 1983.
MARCUS JONES MAKES FIRST NFL START
Marcus Jones made his first NFL start as a defensive back in a nickel defensive alignment. He finished the game with one pass defensed. He also had one special teams tackle.
FOLK MOVES INTO 7TH PLACE ON NEW ENGLAND'S ALL-TIME SCORING LIST
K Nick Folk entered the week in 8th place on New England's all-time scoring list with 407 total points and scored four points to move past Stanley Morgan (408) into 7th place on the all-time list with 410 total points. Tony Franklin is in 6th place with 442 total points.
JOSH UCHE HAS THIRD CAREER MULTI-SACK GAME
LB Josh Uche had his third career multi-sack game and second of the 2022 season after a sack in the first quarter and forced fumble on sack in the second quarter. Uche had three sacks vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6, 2022 and had two sacks at the New York Jets on Sept. 19, 2021. He has had at least one sack in four of the last five games. Uche has a career-high 7 sacks so far in 2022, all in the last five games.
STEVENSON HAS THIRD STRAIGHT GAME WITH AT LEAST SIX RECEPTIONS
RB Rhamondre Stevenson led the team with 6 receptions for 24 yards. It is the third straight game that he has had at least six receptions. Stevenson has a team leading 56 receptions in 2022 and is on pace for 79, which would be the second-most by a New England running back in a season to the 87 receptions by RB James White in 2018.
TRISTAN VIZCAINO MAKES NEW ENGLAND DEBUT
K Tristan Vizcaino was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad prior to the game and made his New England debut handling the kickoff duties. The game against Buffalo was his second NFL game of the season. In between stints on the New England practice squad, Vizcaino played in one game with Arizona on Nov. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams and was successful on two field goals and three extra points.
CONOR MCDERMOTT MAKES PATRIOTS DEBUT
OL Conor McDermott made his debut in a New England uniform with a start at right tackle. It marked his seventh NFL start overall and his second NFL start at right tackle. He made his first start at right tackle vs. Miami on Nov. 29, 2020 when he played for the New York Jets. McDermott has also made two starts at right guard, two starts at left tackle and one start as a tackle eligible end.
DAVID ANDREWS RETURNS TO THE STARTING LINEUP
David Andrews returned to the starting lineup at center after missing the game at Minnesota due to injury.
BILL MURRAY MAKES NFL DEBUT
OL Bill Murray, who was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad prior to the game, made his NFL debut on the extra point play in the first quarter.