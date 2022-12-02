Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

The Patriots ran a pin-pull sweep run-pass option where the quarterback had the choice to hand the ball off to the running back or throw a "fast" screen to the perimeter, depending on where the numbers were for the defense. In this instance, the Pats timed it perfectly, with the Bills sending a slot blitz out of a cover-two structure to the quarterback's left. The screen is called to throw the ball right into the blitz, so it becomes a two-on-one situation for the offense. DeVante Parker gets just enough on his block of safety Damar Hamlin, who is rotating down to replace the blitzer in man coverage, and Jones is off to the races for an impressive score.

As much as we want to give the offensive staff credit, Jones's touchdown was the only productive wrinkle that the Patriots had all night and produced the offense's only touchdown.

2. On the Offensive Coaching: Patriots Quick-Game Passing Plan Backfires, Play Sequencing Still an Issue, and Repeat Plays That Better Defenses Sniff Out

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones told reporters that the Patriots game plan was to rely on quick passing concepts aimed at taking what Buffalo's defense gave them and forcing the Bills to tackle in space.

On the surface, you can understand why the coaching staff thought this would be effective. The Bills are a zone-heavy coverage system that plays out of two-high shells, meaning it's tough for receivers to uncover on downfield concepts. Plus, the Pats were down to their fourth-string right tackle, and Buffalo ranks near the bottom of the league in missed tackle rate this season.

However, the problem was that the Patriots lack dangerous ball carriers outside of running back Rhamondre Stevenson and, as we found out, Marcus Jones. Without true catch-and-run talent, the only 20-plus yard play the Pats generated was Jones's touchdown.

Eventually, as the quarterback said, Patricia adjusted to call more downfield concepts. But it was too little too late, as the Patriots were already trailing 24-7 at that point in the game.

Along with the game plan, there are still sequencing issues and, based on our live viewing, repeat passing plays that defenses are sniffing out on third down. When you play an NFC opponent on a short week, the Vikings might need more study time or institutional knowledge of your scheme to anticipate specific play calls. But the Bills know you, and if you're going to be that simple offensively, you better execute at a high level, which the Patriots did not do on Thursday night.

As for the play sequencing, New England's lack of early-down aggression was puzzling, with only five play-action passes in our live charting. One example was a three-play following Buffalo's punt on their opening drive of the second half. Following a quick pass into the flat, the Pats gained 24 yards on three-straight Stevenson runs. But the positive yards resulted more from Stevenson creating yards after contact than well-blocked plays by the line.

Instead of recognizing how they were successful on the ground and building off that success with play-action, Patricia called a third-straight first-and-ten run that lost four yards. The situation was begging for under-center play-action, but it wasn't called, and now you're behind the sticks.

The Pats offensive talent and quarterback are not on par with the Bills. But they're trending toward the worst offense we've seen in New England in nearly 30 years. As we saw in Mac's rookie season, they're more talented than that. The fact that it's this bad is on the coaching.

3. Frustration With the Patriots Offensive Line Situation is Starting to Boil Over

The offensive line situation is starting to take its toll on this group. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged that the coaching staff had to work around a patchwork offensive line that continues to cycle through right tackles and can't build any continuity. The Pats receivers also felt that they dialed up deeper shot plays, but the quarterback didn't have enough time to get them the ball, and they struggled in the running game. It's tough to drag a group that is clearly banged up and struggling to find a starting five it can roll with consistently. Still, the offensive line play hasn't been good enough all year and is high on the list of reasons for the offense's struggles.

4. Patriots QB Mac Jones Laments Struggles With Executing the Game Plan Effectively

New England's second-year quarterback fielded questions about the variety of the offense's play calls, the Pats third-down issues, and situational miscues before the half and didn't point to coaching. Maybe Mac was protecting his coaches, but his frustration was more execution-based than anything with the coaching staff.

For example, Jones took the blame for the botched handoff that cost the Patriots an opportunity to pick up a third-and-one on a handoff to Stevenson on the opening drive and mentioned he needed to execute the quick-game concepts that Patricia was calling better than he did.