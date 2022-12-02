New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/1

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Press Conference

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Q: Mac, there's a video going around right now from the broadcast showing you on the sidelines, showing you appearing to be frustrated. Can you share what is being said in that moment or what was frustrating you at that time?

MJ: Obviously, just kind of let my emotions get to me but we're kind of playing from behind. What I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I got to execute that part better. But it's the short game we kept going to, which is working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays. I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That's emotional. That's football. I'm passionate about this game. Obviously, you don't want to let your emotions get the best of you. But yeah, I think that's pretty much it. It wasn't directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out and we kind of needed a spark. When you're playing from behind against a pretty good team and a good offense, you need to go out there and make better plays. That starts with me. Definitely wasn't good enough by me tonight. All you can do is watch the tape and see where we can get better. Playing catch-up is hard. We didn't want to do that all game. I didn't do a good enough job of getting ahead early, making it work. So tough one, but hats off to the Bills for playing a good game.

Q: Obviously a somber atmosphere in the locker room. What's the frustration level like for this locker room now on the offense?

MJ: Yeah, I think we didn't play our best game obviously. We let our team down. I think when we all play together, the defense, special teams and offense, when we finally get a chance to do that, I think the results will be there. We didn't do that on offense. I thought the defense did great. Special teams did great. Got more games to be played. Season's not over. Got to watch the tape and see what we can do better and just have a positive attitude. That's a good football team that we played against tonight. We'll have to play against them again. You have to give credit where credit's due. Yeah, just got to work harder.

Q: There was a third and six play right before the half, 29-yard line. Looked like you were pressured, threw the ball out of bounds. Did you look down the field thinking maybe I could pick up the ball with your feet or no choice?

MJ: Yeah, I'm not sure. I think there was 22 seconds. We didn't have any timeouts. If you take a sack, not only do you lose yards, but you don't have a timeout. We would have to run the field goal team on with a sack maybe out of range. It's a tough thing to do with 22 seconds left. I threw it away and played for the field goal. I'll have to watch the tape and see if I could have done something differently. But that's something we focus on a lot here, situational awareness. That was the right play for that time.

Q: You have some teammates in the locker room talking about feeling like for lack after better term telegraphing stuff on third down. Do you feel that package needs to be better going forward? Obviously been a roller coaster.

MJ: What do you mean? Tele? What does that mean?

Q: That the scheme is easily answerable for the defense.

MJ: Yeah, I'm not sure. You'd have to ask the defense. We practice these plays. They work in practice. We know what we're supposed to do, it's just a matter of if we can go out there and do it. This is a good football team, a good defense, a good third down defense. I'll have to watch the tape and kind of see. But I feel like by the end of the week our plan is our plan. We feel confident in it. That's all you can do, right? Once you go out there, you kind of have to read and react. Whatever they give you, they give you. Might be different than what you saw in practice. We need to execute better. I need to execute better. I felt like we couldn't get that rhythm tonight, couldn't get the third down, couldn't kind of move the ball consistently enough. That starts with me. Definitely let a lot of people down with that. Want to be able to score points, but you also want to be able to move the ball, move the ball. It's tough to sit here and watch the defense play a great game, not being able to give them anything back. I think once we all hit together, it will be a great result. But tonight we didn't do anything good enough. I didn't do anything good enough to put enough points up to beat a good team.

Q: We were asking you about some offensive struggles back in the summer. Those are still popping up. What do you think is holding back the offense despite execution?

MJ: I think it's accountability. It starts with me. I think I want to be coached harder. I want to be a better player. The coaches have given us everything they've got. They've done everything to put us in position to win. But I want to hold everybody accountable, including myself. I think it's tough, right? You get called out a little bit, you have to admit that you didn't do your job. That's part of the game. A lot of that blame falls on me. I didn't do my best tonight. I think a lot of other guys played with a lot of good effort. We played with effort. I played with effort. I'm going to give it everything I've got every week, no matter what. I'll go until the wheels fall off. But got to be better executing plays. They're putting us in a good position. We just got to go out there and do it together. That starts in practice, 'hey, I didn't do this right, call me out for it, tell me that I'm wrong.' If you're a good leader, you can accept that. You can look at the other guy and say the same thing to him that he says to you. The best players in the world at any sport, they have that accountability with their teammates. That's something that we need to have that's better. Obviously, the coaches are a big part of it, but it really starts with the players. Clearly I haven't done a good enough job of doing my part in that.

Q: Third and run handoff there. What led to that breakdown? Then the two-minute with the run play, timeout, the sneak, the time out and managing that.

MJ: I think the first one's my fault. I can't let that happen. Something we talked about on the sideline. I didn't do the right thing, so that's on me. It's a big play in the game. Once again, that kind of goes back into getting into the flow. Rhamondre gets that, I give it to him the right way, he'll make a play. Then we can kind of move on and create a drive. That was on me. Yeah, I think the two-minute stuff, it's all situational awareness and time management. There's communication that comes from the side to me, to the players. We just need to improve that. For what it's worth, we were trying to get the first down. Got the first down. Obviously, you got to take the timeout or spike the ball. I have to go back and watch it and talk to coach about it. He does a great job handling all those situations. Just got to learn from it and try and score points. Whatever we can do better, we will. Good learning experience, but it's going to be tough to watch, for sure.

Q: How do you feel the variety in your passing game in terms of the different route concepts you're running is? Do you feel you have a good variety of plays you're calling up?

MJ: Yeah, I always talk about that. It's the short, the medium, the long, the RPOs, screens, everything. Move the pocket stuff. We were getting out of the pocket. We have all that stuff. I think the coaches have a really good plan for what they think's going to work for that week. Today was kind of like the quick game, get the ball outside, make everyone tackle and stuff like that. That kind of was our plan. I'm sure I'll watch the film and see what I can do better in that part. We also had -- I'm sure I'll watch it and see guys I could have got the ball to in the medium and long passes too. I'll have to just watch it. I'm not sure based on my recollection or anything like that.

Q: Follow up on the first question because I haven't seen the video. When you're talking about wanting chunk plays, is that a decision you can make play-to-play or is that a play call decision that you were venting about?

MJ: Yeah, I think it was just me at that point in the game like, 'all right, we're playing catch-up here, let's go for it, let's be aggressive, let's take those shots, just go down fighting.' Matty P. was on the same page. We kind of did it there at the end and moved it a little bit more. At the end of the day we have to execute the plays and do a better job. Sometimes you're just so competitive, right? You want to go out there, 'hey, let's get a 50-yard gain.' Sometimes it doesn't happen, but we might as well go down trying, and try to make it work.

Q: Any reason you didn't adjust sooner?