Buffalo Bills Postgame Quotes 12/1

HEAD COACH SEAN MCDERMOTT
Postgame Press Conference
Thursday, December 1, 2022
SM: Good to get a win. It's a hard place to win against a good football team, a well-coached football team. I thought the guys did a really good job of playing complementary football. Impressed by the leadership, the character of our football team and the stretch that we had over the last three games here. Glory to God for all of his blessings. With that I'll turn it over to you.
Q: 33 pass attempts, 37 rushing attempts; can you speak to that balance and how the team was able to execute?
SM: Yeah, I thought Coach Dorsey did a really good job of changing it up. When the run is working like it was at times, just being able to stick with it, and sometimes it wasn't, but it's going to happen like that, and just being able to stick with it, I thought he was very patient in that regard and the O-line I thought did a very good job up front. I thought we had a chance to get that last drive, get that first down there, but they moved the ball back to a second and short, then we got hit behind the line, but I thought overall the pad level of the offensive line I thought was very good.
Q: What was it about James Cook's week that caused you to get him more involved?
SM: You know, I don't think it was necessarily about his week, it was just overall his growth and seeing what he can do. I thought they did a good job offensively, Coach Skipper, of rotating different guys in there, and just wasn't all Motor [Devin Singletary]. I think that's a good thing there.
Q: 14 red zone snaps, you ran it nine times, counting two Josh Allen runs. When you can move it down there, that's kind of big for your offense, isn't it?
SM: Yeah, absolutely. Again, the offensive line, Coach Kromer, they've done a great job, and that's really where the game is won a lot of times. I thought they had a good plan coming in and executed.
Q: 6 out of 7 down there the last two weeks; do you feel like you've got some positive momentum down there in the red area?
SM: Yeah, we'll see. I'd rather 6 for 7 than 0 for 7. But those points are important, right. When you get the ball down there in the red zone, you've got to cash in, and we've done that the last couple of weeks.
Q: Keeping Kaiir Elam out tonight, what went into that decision?
SM: Just taking a look at what we had with X [Xavier Rhodes], and Tre has ramped up there a little bit, his rep count, and we'll watch the tape and see. The competition is good. It's healthy for all of us.
Q: What did you think of the pass protection, in particular with Matthew Judon and how good he had been coming into this game?
SM: Yeah, he's a special player. I'm not going to say his name right, but Uche, 55 there, he's also an elite pass rusher, so they do a great job coming off both edges. That's a tough tandem right there to block. I thought we did a good job in that regard. They got us one time before half there with the sack fumble, so just got to look back at that, as well.
Q: With Von Miller, you said you needed your pass rush to step up. What were your evaluations of that unit tonight, and just a comment on placing Von Miller on IR?
SM: Yeah, I just want to be smart with Von. Then with the guys that were out on the field tonight, I thought they did a good job. I thought the defense as a whole did a good job. We had that one play that got out on us right there, looked like a missed tackle, and that's always something we can improve on.
Q: At some point in time, did you and the coaching staff say, hey, for lack of a better term, let's put this game in a wrestling submission hold? You guys kind of choked the game out.
SM: I mean, that's a good defense. A really good defense. We knew it was going to be tough coming in here, and really proud of the guys the way that they were focused and executed.
Q: You've talked about Josh Allen over the last few weeks when he's made some errors in the red zone, and he makes that play today going out of bounds, crossing the body and hits the touchdown. Is that the other part with a guy like Josh, where he can make those plays and it's in his head when he's in that spot to make that kind of throw?
SM: Yeah, I wasn't looking. I closed my eyes when he did it. No, that's part of who he is. You know, the bottom line is you can't put the ball in trouble, in danger. I thought that was a well-calculated throw. It was open and he got it to him. You never take away Josh's instincts and his gut feel. He's got a great feel for things.
But at the end of the day, he knows we've got to continue to be smart with the football.
Q: What does a divisional win right now do for your momentum?
SM: Yeah, a divisional win is important. We knew coming in here it was going to be tough, like I said, against a good football team, and they're really well-coached and prepared every week. We're thankful to get a win. And in the division on top of that.
Q: To follow up on Von, you said you want to be smart, and obviously that's the focus of that decision, but he's on a podcast two nights before about wanting to come back for the Jets game and that sort of thing. What all went into that decision and what was your input?
SM: Yeah, I don't want to get too far into that. There's been a lot of conversations, and going down that rabbit hole, if you will, is not healthy for us right now, and just out of respect for Von and the team. I'd rather just talk about the guys that played their butts off out there and gave us great effort, and Von will go through the process here and we'll help him get as healthy as he can and go from there.
QUARTERBACK JOSH ALLEN
Postgame Press Conference
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Q: Get your victory Friday?
JA: Yeah, we got a few days off, a little mini-bye here, which is good timing for our guys, getting guys healthy, kind of a nice little reset as we move back home and we know we've got some divisional games coming up. We've got to put our best foot forward and try to find a way to win some football games here.
Q: Talk about the way you guys established the run, it was really probably the key to the game for you guys on offense?
JA: Yeah, I thought Dorsey did a good job of mixing those in. I thought Motor [Devin Singletary] and James [Cook] ran the ball extremely hard. We were skipping some third downs, which is always a plus, and then when we did have third downs, we were putting our noses down and going and getting it, being really physical, playing some physical football. Again, the more that we can get those guys going, it's going to open up so many more things for us.
Q: You talk about execution, that 15-play, 94-yard drive, how would you characterize the execution of play mix? That was a critical dominating drive.
JA: Yeah, again, anytime you can go 95 yards it's a plus. But when you do it that way and it's a long, sustaining drive, those ones feel really good. Those O-linemen, they love those types of drives where they can go in there and grind it out. Again, our guys, I thought we played really well tonight. Obviously only 24 points, but our defense played fantastic ball where we didn't feel like we had to press and make any mistakes. Obviously there's a few plays that we'd like to have back, but again, these are good wins, in division, away. It's hard to win in this league, so we'll learn from this one and move on.
Q: The touchdown to Gabe Davis, I know it happens fast, but was there any moment you hesitated about taking that shot when you were right on the edge of going out of bounds and it's in the red zone?
JA: No, no. I trust him. He made a play, and just giving him a chance to do it, so I appreciate him continuing to work on that play. I know I've got to be better down there, and there's a few plays that I wish I had back today, but a win is a win, we'll take them how we can get them.
Q: Did the coaches pretty much at some point say hey, let's just choke this game out because the run game was like 3.6 per carry, it's not like you guys were killing them on the ground, but did you just want to keep running it and choke the game?
JA: Yeah, they were playing some two high shell and just kind of basically daring us to run it. I thought Dorsey did a good job of staying patient. Our guys did a good job of holding on to the football and making some good cuts, making some good runs and moving the chains when we could.
Q: You made some throws today that you weren't able to step into. How is the elbow I guess is what I'm going to ask you?
JA: It's good.
Q: It's progressively better?
JA: Yeah, yeah, I think every day it gets better. Again, it's something that I don't think about when I'm out on the field. I think that's the most important thing. But again, continuing to be in the training room and working with the guys and shout out to our guys in our training room, guys and gals there. I think we've got the best group in that training room. They work so hard. They work so many hours. I can't tell them how much I appreciate them enough, and I think our team would say the same thing.
Q: How about James Cook taking the bull by the horns; got some increased opportunities today?
JA: Yeah, again, he's dynamic with the ball in his hands, found some good lanes today, and the more we can get him going forward moving, too, I think that's going to benefit us in the long run.
Q: Can you speak to how difficult it was to win three games away from home in 12 days? That's kind of unprecedented. The league doesn't schedule three away games in 12 days.
JA: Yeah, again, we could have used every excuse in the book, but our guys, we work extremely hard. We care about each other. We care about each other's families, and I think when you have that type of love in the locker room, you're going to find ways to win football games. It wasn't easy, I'll say that, but I will say having this little mini-bye with I don't know how many games are left – what is it, five games left? I think that's extremely beneficial for getting guys healthy and just kind of maybe a little mental reset for our guys because we know these games that are coming up, they matter. The ones in December and January, they matter, and again, we've got to find ways to go win some football games.
Q: That's a top-ten red zone run defense, you guys got down there three times, stuck all three in the end zone. I think you're like six for your last seven now. Do you feel like there's some momentum building down there?
JA: Yeah, I definitely do. We know that we weren't – we haven't been as good as we've wanted to down there and it's been a key emphasis for us, just making sure that we love the play calls down there and guys know what they're doing and executing. I think Dorsey is doing a good job of mixing it up and allowing us to go down there and be free and not having to worry about the other stuff.
Q: What will your role be in Odell's upcoming visit this weekend?
JA: We'll see.