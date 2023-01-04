Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

It is the fifth time in 2022 that the Patriots have been awarded a player of the week honor. In addition to Dugger, LB Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his 2-sack performance in the Patriots win vs. Detroit in Week 5, and LB Josh Uche was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his 3-sack performance in the win at Arizona in Week 14. K Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 8 at the New York Jets, and DB Marcus Jones was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 11 vs. the New York Jets. The five AFC Player of the Week honors are the most by the Patriots since they had five recipients in 2017.