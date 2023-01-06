Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 27
Damien Harris will be a key player to keep the game close, but in the end, it's too much Josh Allen.
Stephanie Bell, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Bills
Mike Clay, ESPN: Bills
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Bills
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Bills 24, Patriots 13
After Damar Hamlin's harrowing incident, it's hard to even imagine what this game will look and feel like from the outside, much less how it will be for Bills players. The score above reflects where these two teams were positioned entering Monday night, and that was not as equals. Buffalo's offensive line and New England's pass rush have changed enough since 2021 to believe the Patriots' defense can challenge the Bills more than it did a season ago, when Josh Allen and Co. dominated the last two of three matchups. There's little reason to think Mac Jones and the Pats' offense can move the ball enough to play four quarters without making a number of big mistakes.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Bills 33, Patriots 21
This is an important game for both teams. The Bills are playing for seeding, while the Patriots can get into the playoffs with a win. That won't be easy. The Bills are coming off the suspended game Monday night and have had to handle the mental part of having a fallen teammate in Damar Hamlin. Getting past that will be tough. But I expect the Bills to play well here and all but end New England's playoff chances.
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Bills
John Breech, CBS Sports: Bills
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bills
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Bills
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 13
Bills rally around Damar Hamlin and come away with the win.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 24
Tough to know what Buffalo's frame of mind will be if/when this game happens but recent history clearly favors the Bills. I think New England gives them their best game in a while but the Pats fall just short.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 16
I have no idea how to pick this game without knowing Damar Hamlin's health status or the mindset of his teammates after the tragedy in Cincinnati. The Bills could either rally around Hamlin's situation or it could affect them for obvious reasons. Ultimately, the Bills are the better team playing at home, so I'm taking Buffalo. But this game is more about mental health than it is about X's and O's.