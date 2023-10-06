Unfiltered Roundtable: Saints threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

The Patriots will welcome the New Orleans Saints to Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2021 in an interconference battle that will pit two teams both in need of a win against each other. The Patriots are coming off a 35-point defeat at the hands of the Cowboys while the Saints have dropped two straight games, setting the stage for an early season dogfight to remain in the playoff contender conversation.

Here's what the writers of Patriots Unfiltered see as the key players and factors that will decide the outcome.

After a pair of significant injuries to their two best defenders last week, who will you be looking at to pick up the slack without Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez?

As it always is when your best talent goes down, it's not one person who needs to step in and up. Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Deatrich Wise, etc., will need to up their collective game and fill Judon's void. No one is going to have the lockdown potential that Gonzalez was starting to show so the onus is on the coaches to come up with a defensive gameplan each week that puts players in a position to succeed. -Fred Kirsch

Neither will be easy to replace, especially Judon who works in a variety of roles. I'd like to see Keion White get more opportunities to fill some of those roles but I would assume we'll also see more Jahlani Tavai and Anfernee Jennings as well. In the secondary the corners just need to get healthy. JC Jackson was brought back but they need Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones back soon. -Paul Perillo

Josh Uche and Kyle Dugger both had great seasons last year. With both playing in a contract year, it's a huge opportunity for them to step up and make plays on defense for not only this team, but their futures. -Alexandra Francisco

Without Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez, I hope that Jalen Mills is making the switch from safety back to corner to able to help fill some of the void that Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade are trying to fill. It would also be great to see Jon Jones return from injury or see J.C. Jackson back in action. With his familiarity with the system, even though he's only practiced a few days this week, the Patriots could really use him this weekend. In place of Matthew Judon, it's time to see Josh Uche play more than just situational third downs, this is the time where he needs to see more snap counts along with rookie Keion White. -Tamara Brown

Other than J.C. Jackson, the Patriots need Jon Jones back healthy to upgrade the secondary. In the front seven, I'm looking for Josh Uche and Christian Barmore to carry the load. Obviously, we all want to see Keion White play well, but those two are the experienced players who need to lead the way. Uche is going to get more attention now without Judon, so I'm looking at Barmore to win his 1-on-1s. -Evan Lazar