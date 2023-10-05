Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

The Patriots aren't allowing injuries in the secondary to sink their season, making a trade to reunite with former Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson in a swap of late-round draft picks with the Chargers.

Before we get into Jackson's bumpy journey back to New England, let's first say that the Patriots at 1-3 and down their top four corners weren't going to wave the white flag four games into the 2023 season. Some fans might've wanted the Pats to tank for a top draft pick the rest of the way, but that's not in their DNA, and it's way too early to pull the plug.

With reports indicating that rookie Christian Gonzalez is done for the season, New England was staring at a depleted cornerback room that wouldn't keep them competitive. For better or worse, head coach Bill Belichick built this roster with an elite defense to keep teams in range for the offense to score just enough points to land in the winner's circle. We can debate the success rate of that philosophy in today's NFL, but that was the plan, and that path was impossible if third-year CB Shaun Wade and DB Myles Bryant were their top corners.

New England expects veteran Jonathan Jones (ankle) to return from a three-week absence soon, while second-year CB Jack Jones should play again this season, and adding Jackson into that mix will give the Patriots a workable cornerback room for the rest of the season.

It's fair to wonder if the Patriots would've felt compelled to make a big move had the injuries piled up on offense. Still, Jackson was available due to his falling out with the Chargers, and he immediately upgrades a defense that was incredibly shorthanded at his position.

Jackson wasn't living up to a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Chargers in the 2022 free agency window. Following a disastrous first five games where he allowed a 152.4 passer rating into his coverage, Jackson suffered a significant season-ending ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee last season, a brutal injury that led to a long road back for the 27-year-old corner. Between injuries, contract expectations, and on-field struggles, it wasn't working out for Jackson in LA, who was a healthy inactive in Week 3 and dressed last week but didn't play a single snap.