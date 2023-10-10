NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Starting over from there will require more of an overhaul rather than some tweaks. Jones is certainly not entirely to blame. The pass protection has been downright awful at times and his receivers lack the burst to consistently separate from man coverage on any consistent level. The running game has also provided very little to the attack as both Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott average less than 4 yards per carry.

That said, Jones needs to find ways to better deal with the pressure and to protect the football, particularly early in games. He's now thrown more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (five) and the Patriots haven't registered a single touchdown in the first or third quarter this season. Those miscues are putting the team in a bind from the outset, which has led to the Patriots failing to hold the lead in any of their four losses to this point.

So, the best way to start over should begin with getting off to better starts. A good way to do that will be for O'Brien to figure out how to get more production out of Stevenson. On Sunday the Patriots first possession opened with a tough 8-yard run by Stevenson, but a pair of throws followed. The first one was a well-timed shot to pick up a chunk play with a deep throw to Kendrick Bourne. Unfortunately Jones was off target and the Patriots now faced third-and-2. Instead of allowing Stevenson to possibly pick up some momentum against a New Orleans defense that has struggled on short-yardage runs this season, O'Brien again went to the air and Jones again missed a downfield throw, this one toward Hunter Henry.

The second series ended when Trent Brown and Atonio Mafi failed to properly pick up a tackle-end stunt and Carl Granderson pressured Jones into Mathieu's pick-six. Two possessions into the game and the Patriots offense was already floundering.

Sticking with a steady diet of Stevenson early in games might not improve the overall production but it might allow Jones to slowly get comfortable and keep the pass rush at bay. Perhaps using more Pharaoh Brown as a fullback leading Stevenson would serve as a kickstart to the running game. Either way, generating more on the ground is paramount to improvement.

The issues on defense aren't as glaring, but the absence of Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez was noticeable against a Saints offense that had done almost nothing all season. Derek Carr missed a couple of easy throws early but settled in, and after the pick-six the Patriots defense seemed resigned to its fate on back-to-back touchdown drives for New Orleans.

The fixes on that side of the ball are tougher to envision given the losses of Judon and Gonzalez. Perhaps Belichick can lean more on young players such as Keion White and Marte Mapu and live through some inevitable mistakes. At least that could put the unit in better position down the road once they are more acclimated to NFL life. On Sunday White played 39 snaps (54 percent) and Mapu 29 (40 percent), and even though the pair combined for a single assisted tackle the increase in usage was a step in the right direction.

As McCourty mentioned there are no easy fixes, and Belichick seemed to acknowledge that by altering his schedule this week and swapping players' days off, giving him and his staff time to figure out a course of action on Monday before the players returned to work the next day.

"We need to make some improvements on where we are, so we will see what all that entails," Belichick said Monday morning. "Haven't gone into it yet, but we will."