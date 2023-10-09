After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Later, New England is in a six-man cover-two structure against a play-action fake by the Saints. This time, a five-man rush doesn't get home, leaving CB Shaun Wade in a tough spot in the right flat. With WR Michael Thomas running a crosser from the other side of the formation, Wade gets depth to help cut off the route as Chris Olave clears out the deep safety, leaving the Pats without a flat defender, which turns into a 33-yard check down to the back.

If the defense is going to send five-plus rushers on 11 passing plays, they have to generate a better pressure rate than 27.3% when they're adding in extra rushers, or the backend will get exposed because it's harder to cover the entire field without seven bodies in zone coverage.

The Patriots were going to take a step back without Gonzalez and Judon, but their zone-pressure plan fell short because they couldn't disrupt Carr even with a 48.3% blitz rate.

3. Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Saints After Further Review

- The failed pitch on the fake "tush" push was on Mac, in my opinion. With their lack of success on sneaks, I was waiting for O'Brien to call the toss, and it was set up for a massive gain. However, Jones pitched a dart behind Stevenson that led to the turnover.

-The Patriots running game also remains non-existent. Their gap runs (11) were more successful than their zone (5) schemes, with duo being an effective downhill option for them. But it's difficult to be a straight duo team without any outside run success, and pin-pull or wide-zone lead was an absolute disaster on Sunday. Besides one cutback read by Zeke, I thought the backs weren't at fault for any of it.

- At some point, the Patriots need to roll out their best five along the offensive line and hope they stay healthy for continuity's sake. It's great to have consistency, but what good is it when guys aren't getting the job done? Based on the film, we'd say their best five are Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Riley Reiff, and Mike Onwenu, which also happens to be the group they penciled in as starters heading into camp. Start all over, right?

- LT Trent Brown is who he is, which is far from their biggest issue. Brown has a few lapses in his effort per game that are puzzling, but, on the whole, he's been holding up his end of the bargain. We can talk about the long-term outlook, but Brown is far down their list of problems.

- G Riley Reiff looked solid in his debut for the Patriots. Reiff allowed only one hurry in pass protection that came late, and had some impressive one-on-one reps, including shutting down a spin move by rookie Bryan Bresee in the drive before the half. They seem set on playing Reiff at guard. Either way, Reiff needs to play, whether it's at guard or tackle.

- Rookie G Atonio Mafi had a rough outing and would've been benched for Reiff if it wasn't for Onwenu leaving the game. Mafi continues to struggle in pass protection with picking up stunts (recognition) and redirecting his feet to protect his edge on one-on-one reps, allowing a team-high six QB pressures (sack, five hurries). I thought the rookie made progress in Dallas, but this was a huge step backward and likely to the bench.

- Look, it's not his fault that he's playing, that's on Bill the GM, but RT Vederian Lowe isn't competitive enough to keep rolling him out there. Lowe has allowed 25 QB pressures in four starts, leading all OTs in pressures allowed despite missing a game. Reiff or Onwenu at RT.

- RG Mike Onwenu clearly isn't healthy based on them pulling him from this game after 21 snaps. His effectiveness is way down, as he's not the impact run blocker we are accustomed to seeing, but even Onwenu at this level is better than their other options. Andrews allowed his one hurry a game on the third-and-11 throw to Gesicki (+8) but was clean otherwise.

- Besides the contract, there are no reasons for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to be out there. Smith-Schuster's routes lack any dynamic movements, he's unimaginative beating press-man, is last in the NFL in YAC over expected, and you wonder if he's converting routes correctly based on the coverage (like breaking inside on the juke/option in HOSS vs. inside leveraged LB). Cut your losses already. All the slot reps should go to a healthy Pop Douglas. But a healthy Tyquan Thornton should also get opportunities, and it's time to see what they have in Kayshon Boutte. Boutte can't be worse on the quick-hitters/YAC plays than JuJu.

- Both third down jump-balls to DeVante Parker were messy reps. Parker got tangled up with Adebo on the first one and had to attempt a one-handed catch, and then Jones underthrew the second one. It's mostly an indictment on the efficiency of contested lobs and that Parker is their only outside receiver. Teams are begging them to throw that 1-on-1.

- It would help this offense if the running backs were factors in the passing game. Elliott ran hard on his eight attempts, and Stevenson had four successful runs, but they take way too long to get into their routes when Mac needs them as quick outlets. They have to get out of the backfield quicker. I'm still not sure why Ty Montgomery is playing WR instead of third-down RB.

- The Patriots defense desperately needs more from S Kyle Dugger (one stop, one hurry) and pass-rusher Josh Uche (one hurry) now that they're playing shorthanded. Those two need to make impact plays, and they haven't so far, especially Dugger, who is playing further away from the ball to replace Devin McCourty but needs his nose in the action.

- The third-and-8 draw backed up against the Saints goal line was a perfect microcosm of this entire game defensively. Caught in a pass-rushing front in a 24-point deficit. Given the field position and score, it shouldn't have been that surprising that the Saints ran a draw there. Netted a +10 gain to give New Orleans a first down. Brutal.

- CB J.C. Jackson had a relatively quiet debut with so many reps in zone. Chris Olave beat him on a vertical route in man after the motion/release put him at a disadvantage, but the pass didn't keep Olave in bounds, and he lost on a 13-yard slant by Thomas in cover zero. I would've liked to have seen Jackson trust his eyes more on the slant. It looked like he had a read on it but was hesitant to jump it because nobody was behind him. Overall, it's not horrible, with some competitive reps in man and zone.

- Second-rounder Keion White got blown off the ball on his first run-defense snap for a +8 run, missed a pair of tackles, didn't ID and lost contain on an RB screen (+11), and didn't register any QB pressures in 13 pass-rush snaps—rough first exposure to significant playing time. White's play recognition, block anticipation, and pass-rush plan are very raw.

- NT Davon Godchaux (30.0) and Lawrence Guy (29.5) were the Patriots two-lowest graded defenders via PFF, and my eye test agrees. They got pushed around the entire afternoon, and the LB level didn't do much to help them absorb double-teams with an aggressive downhill trigger.

- LB Anfernee Jennings was the Patriots most impactful defensive player with a pressure and four stops. Jennings isn't flashy, but he'll do the job as an early-down edge setter.

- CB Shaun Wade made a great play to break up a seam shot to Michael Thomas in the first quarter but was bumped off the coverage on a deep hitch later on and was at least partially responsible for getting lost in space on Kendre Miller's explosive. Giveth and taketh away.

- QB pressures: Bentley (sack), Bryant (sack), Dugger (hurry), Uche (hurry), Jennings (hurry), Godchaux (hurry), Wise (hurry), Guy (hurry); QB pressures allowed: Mafi (sack, five hurries), Lowe (sack, four hurries), Brown (sack, hit, hurry), Reiff (hurry), Andrews (hurry).