NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

After months of preparation, dozens of OTA and training camp practices and 13 weeks of regular-season game action, the Patriots offense has yet to generate any positive momentum on a consistent basis. Whether it's penalties, turnovers, pass protection or play calling, nothing has been consistently good enough on that side of the ball all year.

Last Thursday's moribund performance was the latest but by no means only example of just how ineffective the offense has been. The Patriots managed just 242 yards of offense, 57 of which came on a meaningless field goal drive to close out the night, and Mac Jones was left expressing his frustration on the sideline late in the second half.

This effort came on the heels of what had been a promising performance in Minnesota just a week earlier. Jones threw for a career-high 382 yards on Thanksgiving night and the Patriots put 26 points on the board despite the loss. Some felt (raises hand) it might be a harbinger of better days ahead, but instead, the Matt Patricia-led attack remains searching for answers.

Jones clearly feels the same way most fans do as the cameras caught him yelling at no one in particular, imploring for the opportunity to throw the ball downfield more often rather than the short stuff that the Bills had little problem dealing with.

Based on that night, it was a reasonable second-guess. Aside from a 48-yard bubble screen to Marcus Jones for a touchdown, the passing attack was toothless throughout. Without the TD, Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 147 yards as he constantly checked it down while dealing with steady pressure from the Bills front.

But delving a bit further into the offensive woes sees an offense that turned the ball over at an alarming rate earlier in the season when many of Jones' passes went downfield more often. Jones was probably at his best in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens when he hooked up with DeVante Parker (five catches, 156 yards) for several big plays. However, that game also saw Jones throw three interceptions, all coming on passes that traveled at least 15 yards in the air.

It was the most glaring example of the new-found aggressive approach on offense leading to turnovers. Jones tossed seven interceptions over his first five games (he missed three due to an ankle injury), and was fortunate to have a pick-six called back due to penalty in a win at the Meadowlands against the Jets.

Since that time Jones has been pick-free over his last four starts, but in three of those games (Jets, Colts, Bills) the offense mustered next to nothing in the passing game or otherwise, scoring two offensive touchdowns combined.

So, therein lies the dilemma. Can Jones consistently run an offense that pushes the ball downfield and produces big plays without putting the ball in harm's way? He was able to do that effectively in Minnesota, and perhaps that's why he was so upset over not getting the chance to do so again against Buffalo. But after watching the turnovers largely disappear in recent weeks, it would be understandable if Bill Belichick and his offensive staff felt continuing that trend was more important than becoming more explosive.

The problem is it is clear the Patriots can't expect to win games because the opponent can't score – as they did in their last two victories. In Minnesota the Vikings put pressure on the offense to keep up, and in the fourth quarter it fell flat on four possessions that yielded no points in a 33-26 defeat. Against Buffalo, the Bills scored on their first three drives, led 17-7, and it felt like 117-7 given the struggles for the Patriots offense.