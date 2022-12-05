Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

Q: When do we switch from talking about a path to the playoffs to eying a top draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? - @SimonWagstaff16

After sharing the AFC playoff picture on Sunday evening, my mentions were filled with the sentiment that the Patriots shouldn't want to make the playoffs, turning their attention to essentially tanking for the best draft pick possible. Maybe I'd entertain that path if you told me they'd be picking in the top ten. But Belichick won't tank, so that means the bottom fell out of the team, and we shouldn't want to be in that dark place. The more likely scenario is that they'll narrowly miss the playoffs, meaning they'll pick around 17th in the first round, which is where they're currently slated. We are talking about the difference between picking in the 15-18 range versus 19-24 if they lose on wild card weekend. I'd rather the playoff game because A. it means they went on a little bit of a run to get in, and B. they're not going to have a high draft pick anyways, so let's see what happens.

Q: Hi Evan, what is the biggest issue with the Patriots offense: Mac, Matt Patricia, the offensive line, or the rest of the personnel? - @ashley1992_

Hey Ashley, good question. Let's rank them: one, the offensive line. You can have a rudimentary scheme and an inexperienced play-caller, but if you can block, that'll cover up a lot. Two, Patricia, because his play sequencing and non-imaginative schemes hurt this team. Three, Mac, mainly his inability to play under pressure causing the issues with the offensive line to be exacerbated. That leaves the other personnel in the last spot. They still have enough to be a respectable offense at the skill position if 1-3 were in order. Are they great there? No. But they need to get the most out of their receiver group.

Q: Hypothetical: Bob Kraft adopts you and gives you full decision-making power. What would be your plan to turn this into a championship contender again? - @ChefdDds89

Pretty simple. Use the cap space this offseason to acquire a stud receiver, rebuild the offense line through the draft, and throw some money at an offensive coordinator. Every offseason, there's a disgruntled veteran receiver who wants a new contract and doesn't get it from their current team; go out and get that guy. Then, I'd take the rest of my assets to rebuild at offensive tackle and hire an experienced offensive coordinator. My goal would be to set Mac up for a potential year-three breakout in every way possible (see: Tua, Hurts). If Jones can't put it together in a viable situation, then we start talking about the quarterback position. But I want to see Mac fail in a stable offense before writing him off completely.

Q: Of all the options available right now, who appears to be the most likely candidate to be the offensive coordinator next year? Do you expect a change? - @SaltyCandyCane