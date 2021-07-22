Report: Gilmore reports, starts on PUP

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jul 22, 2021 at 05:53 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

According to two reports from ESPN's Field Yates and Mike Reiss, Stephon Gilmore was present at Gillette Stadium on Thursday and will start the season on the PUP list. There had been speculation if Gilmore would hold out of training camp, but coming off a quad injury, Gilmore appears to still be recovering and reported when he was scheduled to. His presence in Foxborough is a good sign that the team and player will be able to work out contract details as the shutdown corner enters the final year of his deal.

Where Gilmore was in his recovery process is an important part of the equation and, after today, there should be more clarity for both sides. Though it could mean Gilmore won't be ready to start the season, it's at least a positive sign that he'll remain in New England for 2021.

Reiss reports that those joining Gilmore on the PUP list are Chase Winovich, Byron Cowart, Terez Hall, Dalton Keene, Brandon King, Devin Smith and Jarrett Stidham. Players can come off the list at any time, however, if they remain on PUP for the duration of camp they'll be eligible to remain on the list for the first six weeks of the season.

Winovich, Cowart and Hall were missing from minicamp, while Devin Smith appeared to sustain an injury during the sessions. Dalton Keene and Brandon King were present but still appeared to be limited.

The biggest surprise on the initial PUP list is Jarrett Stidham, who was present for all OTA sessions and minicamp through the spring. It could be a disappointing setback for the third-year quarterback if his recovery continues into training camp.

