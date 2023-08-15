NFL Notes: Playing some roster roulette

Offensive line (9)

Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Conor McDermott, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Jake Andrews, Riley Reiff

Onwenu's health is key here. Assuming he can come off PUP in time to be ready for the season, he slots in as the starter at either guard or tackle on the right side. Calvin Anderson has yet to practice as he remains on the non-football illness list, putting his availability in doubt. Veterans McDermott and/or Reiff are not locks to stick around, particularly if Sow proves he can handle the move to tackle. James Ferentz is a reliable veteran depth option, and Kody Russey has gotten plenty of reps and could stick over Jake Andrews. Andrew Stueber, Bill Murray and Chasen Hines are in the practice squad mix as well.

Defensive line (7)

Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore, Keion White, Carl Davis, Daniel Ekaule

Good mix of run stuffers (Guy, Godchaux, Davis) and interior pass rushers (Barmore, Ekaule) to go along with the versatility of Wise and White. Davis could see more time in the middle if the Patriots wish to stop the run with less personnel than in the past. Sam Roberts shows flashes of ability and could hang around on the practice squad. Trey Flowers (PUP) likely needs more time to become a factor.

Linebacker (6)

Matt Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Jahlani Tavai, Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings

Jennings has had a solid summer, showcasing an ability to get after the quarterback against the Texans. Wilson has been involved in a variety of packages in camp and should be involved on passing downs. Marte Mapu factors into this group as well, but for now we'll consider him a safety. Bentley and Tavai are solid tandem on early downs while Judon and Uche get after the passer.

Cornerback (5)

Jonathan Jones, Christian Gonzalez, Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, Isaiah Bolden

Jack Jones' situation obviously bears watching. Assuming his legal problems are at least delayed, he gets a roster spot. But Belichick has consistently had Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones together, perhaps in preparation of not having Jack Jones available. If he winds up sticking around, we'll have to find a spot elsewhere on the roster because the rookie Bolden has shown enough promise to contribute on special teams. Shaun Wade has had some moments in camp but may fall victim to the numbers game.

Safety (5)

Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Marte Mapu

Mills appears ticketed for Devin McCourty's free safety centerfield role but he won't be alone. Dugger, Peppers and Mapu are more effective near the line of scrimmage while Phillips is effective both up front and on the back end. Josh Bledsoe could earn a spot, or take one from a veteran if Belichick is looking to get younger. This is one of the deepest areas on the roster.

Specialists (3)

Kicker: Chad Ryland

Punter: Bryce Baringer

Long snapper: Joe Cardona

The rookie kickers have big legs and their draft status means they'll be around. Nick Folk could wind up on the practice squad (if he's interested in staying), or Belichick could keep both and use the rookie as a kickoff specialist, although that appears unlikely.

Special Teams (4)

Matthew Slater, Chris Board, Brenden Schooler, Ameer Speed