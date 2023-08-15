Patriots-Packers joint practice primer

Packers D-line vs. Patriots O-line

With injuries adding up along New England's defensive line, the remaining healthy blockers will get some tough tests from the Packers' assortment of potent pass rushers that include Kenny Clark, Rashaan Gary and Devonte Wyatt, who make up three of the six first-round picks on Green Bay's starting defense. Rookie first-rounder Lukas Van Ness should also be in the pass rush mix as he looks to add a youthful boost to the Packers already formidable front. The fun will start with one-on-one blocking drills as the two teams look to take out some aggression on some non-teammates and then continue into competitive 11-on-11 work where the Patriots offense will get some new looks to decipher.

With Kody Russey missing from practice following the first preseason game, the Patriots took another blow to their o-line depth, though Cole Strange, who was hurt in the fifth practice of the summer and hasn't practiced since, appears to be trending in the right direction after appearing as an observer for Sunday and Monday's practice sessions. Michael Onwenu was also spotted watching practice in street clothes, a sign that he could also be on the upward swing. Free agent tackle signing Calvin Anderson's absence and prognosis remains a mystery as he remains on the NFI list. Until that trio returns, the Patriots will get their backups heavily involved, which could pay long-term dividends.

Perhaps most in line to benefit from two days of joint practice work will be the team's collection of rookie and second-year linemen, who already got a jump on things against the Texans. Atonio Mafi, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow and Andrew Stueber will see plenty of high-quality practice reps going against the talented Packers front line.