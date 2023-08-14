Five Takeaways As Patriots Offense, Kendrick Bourne Set the Table for Joint Practices

The Patriots set the table for a two-week road trip to Green Bay and Tennesee with two practice sessions at Gillette Stadium, including a two-hour Monday practice in full pads.

After breaking out in the final eight games of his first season with the Patriots, Bourne fell out of favor with the prior offensive regime for several reasons. Bourne's target share fell from 800 yards on 70 targets in his first season with the Pats to just 434 yards on 48 targets in his second season. Although there were several factors, Bourne shouldered some of the blame earlier this summer when he discussed his play in 2022.

Now 14 practices into training camp, Bourne looks more like the 2021 version of himself, or possibly even better than the player we saw in Josh McDaniels's offense. On Monday, Bourne made the highlight catch of the day with a one-handed grab running the seam into the end zone, a perfectly placed pass by Jones to beat man coverage, and Bourne plucked it out of the air.

"Good overall team play. Offensive line blocking, Mac threw a good ball, made a good catch. It was good," Bourne said, opening his media availability following Monday's practice.

"I feel the best I've ever felt. Best shape of my life. I'm just able to do more and feel better. That's the key for me. I'm just taking care of my body better. Just rehabbing and doing the things I need to do off the field so I can perform better on the field."

O'Brien is also featuring Bourne's abilities as a ball carrier. As the Pats offensive coordinator begins to add more complex schemes into the offense, Bourne got free on a slant off a run-pass option (RPO) and carried the football on a jet sweep during 11-on-11 drills.

The Patriots offense looks more modern and complex with each practice as O'Brien adds more motion, play-action, and RPO designs. To Bourne, that's making the offense less predictable and more challenging to defend, thanks to all the ways they can attack the defense.

"It feels more complex, but it's better. Not being so one-dimensional. The defense, they have to do more to stop us. So I feel like we're more versatile in that sense," Bourne said.

Along with more complex scheming, the Patriots wideout also feels like New England's communication as a group on offense is improving.

"We're really poised, knowing what we're doing together. Knowing each other and communicating well. I think our communication is a lot better than it's been. So I think we just need to keep talking to each other. Knowing what we're seeing and things like that," he added.

Bourne projects to be a top-three receiver in New England's offense, joined by veterans DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Pats could also have a diamond in the rough in sixth-round receiver Demario Douglas, and tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki will likely work plenty alongside running back Rhamondre Stevenson to form their top skill group.

The Patriots offense was highly productive when Bourne was on the field during the 2021 season, accumulating +0.08 expected points added with Bourne versus without him on the field. Based on recent happenings at training camp, Bourne will have a role more in-line with his first year with the team in the 2023 season.

After Bourne and the other starters sat out the preseason opener, the Patriots offense, which has been gaining momentum since the second week of camp, will now go against another defense for the first time this summer. Although they face a projected top-five defense in practice every day, we'll now see this group against an unfamiliar opponent, which is a good litmus test.