5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Packers

Zappe's up

Everyone had prepared themselves for Brian Hoyer to get the start in place of Mac Jones, who was ruled out officially on Friday, but the veteran backup lasted just two series as he took a hard sack and was taken to the locker room for evaluation for a head injury. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game. Hoyer had helped engineer a solid first drive, though it stalled out in the red zone, giving New England an early 3-0 lead.

Hoyer's injury thrust rookie Bailey Zappe into the lineup and it was a tough baptism for him, taking over on his first possession at the Patriots own 8-yard-line where he was unable to produce a first down, but the rookie would start making some plays.

Zappe had his ups and downs throughout the rest of the contest, with a lowlight coming on a fumble that gave the ball back to Green Bay, but rebounded with a 25-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker that gave the Patriots back a 17-14 lead in the third quarter. The touchdown was controversial though, as the play clock had expired moments before the Patriots got the snap off but the referees missed it.

The rookie showed even more after that, leading the Patriots on another touchdown-scoring drive that included an impressive 21-yard pass to Nelson Agholor on the next possession. Riding an impressive rushing performance from Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots put up another seven-play, 66-yard drive to retake the lead 24-17 in the fourth quarter.