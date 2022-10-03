Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

The Patriots dialed up eight play-action attempts, six of them with Zappe, attempting to stress single-high defenses with post-crosser combinations. On a few occasions, like DeVante Parker's touchdown, the Pats got what they wanted, and Zappe delivered catchable balls. Zappe told Patriots.com that the post-crosser combination was a play they discussed as something he felt comfortable throwing.

4. Patriots LB Matthew Judon Continues to Disrupt the Quarterback

With the Patriots frequently in man coverage in the backend, they needed their pass rush to get to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and force some errant throws. Judon led the way in that department with a sack and five quarterback pressures on initial viewing. Judin's third-down hurry in overtime forced a Rodgers throwaway and nearly got the Patriots over the hump. After an explosive get-off to fire off the ball, Judon used a two-hand swipe move to get around Packers right tackle Elgton Jenkins and nearly sacked Rodgers. Instead, the Packers QB threw the ball away, and Green Bay was forced to punt. With four sacks in four games, Judon's off to another terrific start in his second season with the Patriots.

5. Patriots Right Tackle Situation Worth Monitoring Moving Forward

After allowing two sacks and getting called for two more penalties, the Patriots began rotating veteran tackle Marcus Cannon in at right tackle over starter Isaiah Wynn. At times, Wynn returned to the game on the five-man line, while the two played together in the six-man line grouping. With the Pats bringing back the three-time Super Bowl champ on the practice squad and then elevating him for Sunday's game, Cannon is showing the coaches what they want to see at practice. It won't be surprising if he surpasses Wynn as the starting right tackle shortly.

6. Patriots Run Defense Evens Things Out as Game Progresses

Early on, the Patriots were playing out of split-safety shells with fewer defenders in the box to load up in coverage against Rodgers. As a result, the Packers running game got off to a great start. Eventually, New England went to more single-high coverages and base defense. Plus, they put Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux at the five techniques (DE) with nose tackle Carl Davis in the game. Things evened out a bit, but with the game in his hands, Rodgers proved too much in the end.

7. Patriots Rookie Marcus Jones Becomes Primary Kick and Punt Returner

The Marcus Jones era on special teams is finally here for the Patriots. After trying out Myles Bryant in the role, the rookie third-rounder got the nod on both kick and punt returns and didn't disappoint. Jones was an All-American at the University of Houston as a return man and had returns of 29 (punt) and 37 yards (kickoff) to flip field position. The one potential error came when he tried to "deke" out the coverage unit rather than fair catching a punt inside the ten-yard line late in the game. He'd probably like to have that one back. New England's special teams units were also called for three critical penalties in this one, so there are things to be cleaned up there.

8. Patriots Lose TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) and QB Brian Hoyer (head) to Injury