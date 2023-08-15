Patriots Mailbag: Talking Zeke, Offensive Line Configurations and Roster Decisions at Wide Receiver

Q: For the fantasy football players among us, please project Ezekiel Elliott's 2024 stats - Miguel aka @PatsCap

My view on the Elliott signing is that the goal is for him to essentially replace Damien Harris's role in the offense as a rotational early-down and short-yardage back. Although he's a plus-pass blocker, Rhamondre Stevenson is the far more explosive route-runner and has built great chemistry with Mac in the passing game. Zeke's presence will open the door for Stevenson to continue being the primary receiving back and lead early-down back, while Elliott mixes in on first and second down to manage the workload.

In 11 games last season, Harris amassed 106 carries for 462 yards and three touchdowns. Projecting that over a full 17-game season, you get: 163 attempts, 714 rushing yards, and nearly five touchdowns. My gut says Zeke will get fewer carries and yards but possibly more touchdowns by poaching goal-line carries from Stevenson, but Harris's pace is a nice ceiling projection for a healthy Zeke.

Q: What is the Patriots best offensive line combination with/without Mike Onwenu? - Phil

Starting with the best combination with Onwenu, my starting five would be, from left to right: Brown, Strange, Andrews, Reiff/Mafi, and Onwneu. Yes, Onwenu at right tackle, where he has impressive rookie tape, and it's easier to hide a weakness at guard than tackle. Onwenu, who is in a contract year, should welcome the switch, given the significant difference in the free-agent market for OTs versus guards. Unless rookie Sidy Sow begins to improve leaps and bounds over the next few weeks, I'm kicking Onwenu back outside once he's available.

Without Onwenu, things get a little dicey on the right side. From this vantage point, their best five would be, from left to right again: Brown, Strange, Andrews, Mafi, and Reiff. Reiff has struggled on an island in pass protection this summer, but if managed by the play-calling and given help, Reiff can stay afloat out there. My guess is that this will be their configuration, whether it's Onwenu at right guard or Mafi, once Week 1 rolls around.

Q: Given the depth issues at offensive tackle, should the Patriots try to work a deal for an offensive tackle? - Dennis L

In an ideal world, the Patriots could swing a trade for a starting-caliber offensive tackle to ease our minds. However, if you watched this weekend's slate of preseason games, you'll see that nearly the whole NFL has the same issue. Due in part to limitations on contact and padded practices under league rules, offensive line play, and most notably, development/depth, is nearing crisis level. Teams like the Patriots are looking for two quality starters, let alone having a surplus at offensive tackle.

With that said, the one potential trade option is Bengals tackle Jonah Williams. Williams was the 11th overall draft selection in the 2019 draft, but injuries and inconsistent play have led Cincinnati down a different path. After handing out a monster free-agent deal to Orlando Brown, Williams is now trying out at right tackle, where Jackson Carmen and eventually La'El Collins (PUP) will push him for the starting gig. Once upon a time, Alabama head coach Nick Saban raved about Williams to Belichick at the Crimson Tide's Pro Day before the 2019 draft. Given the upside, Williams is an intriguing trade target, and we all know how much Belichick loves rescuing former first-round draft picks.

Q: What are your thoughts on Malik Cunningham after the first preseason game? - John S

My thoughts on Cunningham haven't changed much. I wasn't on board with wasting time and roster space in-season on a multi-year developmental track for Cunningham at wide receiver. But the undrafted rookie showed enough promise as a quarterback at Louisville to give him a look there. Along with the mobile quarterback stuff, Cunningham read the field well in a pro-style passing system and was a plus-thrower from clean pockets, so there's a path for him at quarterback.