Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

Bourne was off to a hot start with the Pats in his third season in New England after signing with the team in 2021, easily on pace to break career highs with four touchdowns and 36 catches through eight games before tearing his ACL against the Dolphins in Week 8. That was just two weeks after setting a career-high of 10 catches against the Raiders.

Bourne was an early bright spot for an offense that didn't have many bright spots in 2024. For all the ups and downs of his last two seasons, the seven-year vet stayed consistent with an upbeat attitude. He will certainly be welcomed back into the locker room, especially in conjunction with captain Hunter Henry's re-signing.

Bourne had previously hinted this offseason that he would welcome a return to New England despite a turbulent two seasons for the offense overall. After a down 2022 with just 35 catches total, Bourne bounced back in 2023, showing renewed playmaking ability, while continuing to bring positive energy off the field.

His run-after-catch ability is his bread and butter, but Bourne is an underrated contested catch receiver as well. He could need a bit of time to get back up to full speed after the injury, but his impact off the field will be immediate.

For now, the Patriots receiver depth chart looks nearly identical to 2023's, but these initial moves are only a precursor for what should be an exciting week of activity as the team gets ready to tap the external free agency market.