 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Feb 06 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 08 - 09:55 AM

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Unfiltered 2/6: Coaching staff taking shape, Latest Patriots and NFL news

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2003: The Super Sequel Part II

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Reaction to Patriots Coordinators Announcement

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 2/1: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Patriots Catch-22 1/31: Takeaways from Senior Bowl Practices, NFL Draft, Coaching Staff Updates

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Not even a month has passed since Jerod Mayo took over but the new coach has been busy in Foxborough.

Feb 06, 2024 at 09:38 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

huddle-2023-wm
Photo by Dwight Darian

It's been almost a month since the Patriots left the field following their 17-3 loss to the Jets that put an end to one of the most difficult seasons in recent history. A lot has happened during that time, starting with the decision to move on from Bill Belichick and the beginning of the Jerod Mayo era in New England.

Let's take a look at some of what has transpired during that time:

As Mayo was introduced as the new Patriots head coach, one of the things he mentioned was his belief that titles were important. He's followed through on that by officially naming Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington and Jeremy Springer as offense coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, respectively.

Van Pelt was the last of the three to arrive but is the only one who comes with any experience. Van Pelt spent the last four years as the Browns offensive coordinator and will enter his 19th NFL season in 2024. Covington and Springer will become first-time coordinators, so there will be some learning on the job for both.

I like the idea of Van Pelt's experience, especially when considering the youthful nature of the remainder of the staff – including Mayo. The fact that he hasn't called plays regularly in the past is a concern, but it's outweighed by his time spent in different organizations and working in various schemes, which should be a plus. His familiarity with Kevin Stefanski's offense, which is similar to the Shanahan/McVay approach the Patriots clearly were longing for, should make him a good fit.

Keeping the idea of experience (or lack thereof) in mind, it was no surprise to read over the weekend about the Patriots interest in adding a former head coach to the mix. Various reports indicated the team was in discussions with former Giants coach Ben McAdoo for a role on offense. Like Van Pelt, McAdoo has nearly two decades of NFL experience under his belt and spent time in Green Bay. The two worked together on Mike McCarthy's staff, operating what amounted to a West Coast offense with Aaron Rodgers. McAdoo's age would give Mayo another respected voice to lean on as he embarks on his first campaign.

As time has passed there have been references to Eliot Wolf being Mayo's main confidant. During the Senior Bowl last week, Mayo and Wolf remained back in Foxborough where they continued to interview prospective candidates for various roles while Matt Groh and the rest of the personnel department were in Mobile, Alabama, checking out the prospects. Wolf obviously cut his teeth with his father, Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, in Green Bay and seems to be gravitating toward the Packers methods. Wolf is one of the few members of the Patriots brass who has worked extensively outside of New England, so it makes sense that Mayo would lean on him to find options for his staff. It also makes sense that Wolf is looking toward Green Bay for help – reportedly adding defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery as well – and it wouldn't be surprising to see more interest in Packers coaches. That's especially true for those on the defensive side of the ball following the hiring of former BC coach Jeff Hafley as the team's new defensive coordinator. Depending on which coaches Hafley chooses to retain, there could be additional options for Mayo to pick from.

Steve Belichick and Vinnie Sunseri spent time interviewing with Jedd Fisch for jobs on the University of Washington staff. Fisch recently left his position at Arizona to take over the Huskies, and reports indicate he successfully landed Belichick as his defensive coordinator and Sunseri as defensive backs coach. This makes sense on many levels. Fisch spent time with the Patriots, working as quarterbacks coach back in 2020, so there was a familiarity. Bill Belichick spoke glowingly about the job Fisch did at Arizona this season as well. For Steve Belichick, the idea of remaining on Mayo's staff didn't make much sense. Covington was ticketed as the new defensive coordinator, and having Belichick calling plays in that scenario was unlikely. Add to the fact that his father was just let go and the incentive for Steve to stay, with less power, never seemed like a realistic option.

While Mayo and Wolf remained home, Groh and college scouting director Camren Williams hit Mobile for the Senior Bowl. There were a couple of interesting tidbits courtesy of Evan Lazar's sit down with the pair including Groh citing the experience of the quarterback class.

"It's a good group. You've got guys who have played five years of college football and more for some of these guys," Groh said. "There's a lot of experience and success with these players, individual and team. As an organization, there's nothing more important than team success. A lot of these guys have really done a great job in leading their team, and now we get to drill down and see who they are as people as well."

Williams explained how getting to know the players personally will be a major part of the evaluation process.

"There's a lot of talented quarterbacks. For us, it's going to be a big process. That position … there's so much about this part when we actually get to meet them. This is where quarterbacks separate themselves," Williams said. "There are different categories within the process. There's the fall, where we evaluate the tape, and then there's the All-Star games, the combine, pro day workouts, the interactions and interviews. So, that position, in particular, is super important in that regard. So that's going to be a big piece to it. But, in general, it's a talented quarterback class."

Interesting to see Bill O'Brien's name connected to the vacant Boston College job. O'Brien left New England to take over as Ohio State's offensive coordinator, and truth be told that's a much better job with more upside than replacing Hafley at The Heights. BC is fighting an uphill battle trying to compete in the ACC against schools with far greater athletic resources, making long-term success extremely difficult to attain. And that's not even getting into the current college landscape of NIL money, the transfer portal and constant recruiting. Aside from the proximity to home, it's hard to figure out O'Brien's attraction to the opening.

Related Links

coords-graphic-w-titles

Extra points

Every year my inbox is inundated with press releases from networks and the NFL raving about the television ratings from the Pro Bowl. I always find it amusing since I usually have to search pretty far for anyone who actually watches the festivities, even as the game has transformed into more of skills competition and flag football event in recent years. Understanding that there is very little in the way of live sports competition during the week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl, it's still quite hard to believe there's as much of an audience for the Pro Bowl as the two parties claim.

Interesting item on Twitter/X from Jason_OTC at Overthecap.com: "The Niners and Chiefs are total opposites in how they spent on their rosters. The 49ers are sixth in spending and over the last five years are third in the NFL. The Chiefs are 20th this year and 29th over the last five."

Obviously, there are different ways to build a championship-caliber roster and these two have perennially been in the title mix during the entirety of the five-year span Jason highlighted. I bet some would be surprised with the numbers, however, given the presence of the big-money quarterback in Kansas City as opposed to Brock Purdy being in Year 2 of his rookie deal. Clearly, Patrick Mahomes allows the Chiefs to spend less while San Francisco is forced to spend more to maintain the high level of talent around Purdy.

Interesting interview during Super Bowl week involving Jakobi Meyers. Meyers sat down with "Felger & Mazz" on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Vegas and explained that the difference in what he was looking for as a free agent and the Patriots offer was just $1 million. Based on the scant difference between his Raiders deal and what the Patriots ultimately gave JuJu Smith-Schuster that seemed to be the case, but to hear Meyers confirm how small the gap was made losing a productive player even more frustrating.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Patriots casting wide net on offense

Jerod Mayo is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to searching for a new offensive coordinator.
news

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Less than a week into his tenure as Patriots coach, Jerod Mayo is already busy trying to rebuild the team.
news

NFL Notes: Ushering in the Mayo era

Jerod Mayo was tabbed as Bill Belichick's successor, but there's still plenty of changes to come.
news

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

Some interesting matchups on tap as the NFL kicks off the postseason with wild card weekend.
news

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

With the new year upon us, the Patriots top priority should be finding a quick resolution to Bill Belichick's future.
news

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Despite the dramatic win in Denver on Christmas Eve, some Patriots fans weren't thrilled with their gift.
news

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Their spot in the postseason is far from secure, but no one wants to see the Bills in the playoffs.
news

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

With the Patriots officially eliminated from the playoffs, the offense should continue to throw the ball downfield with Bailey Zappe.
news

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

Bailey Zappe showed some pocket presence but in the end it didn't result in any points.
news

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

After watching the offense struggle for 11 weeks, it's time for Bill Belichick to go with Bailey Zappe.
news

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Several teams are dealing with injuries to key players, which is hurting the overall play around the league.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2003 Pro Bowl QB Challenge with Tom Brady | Throwback Highlights

Check out former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady competing at the 2003 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. See the New England Patriots legend compete in a variety of throwing competitions against Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis and more NFL stars.

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what has stood out from two days of Senior Bowl practices.

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

We check in with Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl Quarterback Highlights

A look at the quarterbacks participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Troy Brown on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown talks with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice.

Tom Brady on Pat McAfee Show on Jerod Mayo: "He'll do a great job"

Tom Brady joined ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, January 30 to discuss how he thinks new head coach Jerod Mayo will do with the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising