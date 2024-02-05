Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo led an extensive search for an offensive coordinator with 11 known candidates, but a stealthy 12th interviewee got the job in New England.

For Mayo, a first-time head coach whose expertise is on the defensive side of the ball, naming an offensive coordinator was a significant hire. But when the team made their coordinators on Mayo's staff official late last week, it was surprising to see Alex Van Pelt tabbed as the director of the offense.

After parting ways with the Browns following a four-year stint in Cleveland, Van Pelt's interview with the Patriots began last Wednesday and continued into Thursday, when the Pats top brass made a deal official with the longtime offensive coach. Van Pelt landed the job while the team had other finalists, former Patriots assistant Nick Caley and former Bears OC Luke Getsy, in the building last week for a final round of interviews.

As a well-respected players coach known for being a positive culture, the case for Van Pelt is his extensive background working with quarterbacks and 18 seasons coaching in the NFL. After a nine-year playing career as a quarterback, Van Pelt has coached quarterbacks for five different organizations, including Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Baker Mayfield with the Browns.

When the Packers moved on from Van Pelt following the 2017 season, it was a move Rodgers didn't support. The future Hall of Famer credited the Pats new OC for the trust they had established, giving AVP props for drilling techniques such as play-action fakes and footwork.

Similarly, folks in Cleveland were surprised he was let go by the Browns after winning games with four different quarterbacks, including four-straight victories with Joe Flacco coming off his couch to lead the Browns to the playoffs in 2023. According to reports, head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't make the decision. Instead, upper management made the call because they felt the offense wasn't suited for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland is married to Watson for big money for the foreseeable future, so moves were made on Stefanski's staff to maximize Watson.

The question mark with Van Pelt is his lack of play-calling experience; Stefanski called plays for the Browns, while Van Pelt designed plays, had a heavy hand in game planning, and coached quarterbacks. The other sticking point is the perception that Van Pelt didn't innovate the offense enough to play to Watson's strengths.

With a dual-threat like Jayden Daniels potentially bound for New England with the third overall pick, can Van Pelt build an offense around the Heisman Trophy winner, or is a Flacco-esch, big-armed pocket passer more the mold he'll be looking for this offseason? Only time will tell in this respect, but it's worth noting that Van Pelt might not be married to the scheme he was running under Stefanski.

Ultimately, the ideal setup for a 37-year-old head coach specializing in defense was an experienced offensive coordinator who could run that side of the ball and consult on personnel. Mayo will have plenty on his plate as a rookie head coach, so Van Pelt's combined 27 years in a pro offense will help support the second-youngest head coach in the NFL.

Let's take a deep dive into the Browns offense to see what Van Pelt might bring to the Patriots next season:

Run Game+Play-Action Heavy System

People make a few assumptions about the Browns' offense: some are true, and some are not.

Although they started as an outside zone-based offense, Stefanski and Van Pelt recently took things in a different direction. Stefanski's offense mimics his mentor, Norv Turner, who was also a wide zone-bootleg action believer. With the top offenses around the league trending toward Shanahan/Turner schemes, defenses began adjusting to the outside zone system.

All the successful outside zone-play-action offenses are leading to more split-safety coverage structures, five-man fronts, and faster defenders at the second level who can fast-flow to the perimeter and recover to passing landmarks off play-action. As defenses have gotten lighter and better equipped to combat outside zone, offenses are adjusting, with even Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay majoring in more duo/gap schemes to run downhill into lighter boxes against stretched-out defenses.

Former head coach Bill Belichick had a hand in this shift in philosophy. In Super Bowl 53, Belichick shut down the Rams high-powered offense by unveiling a 6-1 tilt front to set the edge against McVay's outside zone schemes. With six defenders across the line of scrimmage, the Patriots defense funneled the ball back inside toward their big DTs and run-stuffing linebackers. In the secondary, the Pats played both quarters and cover-three buzz to limit big plays off play-action. Eventually, it put the game in a young Jared Goff's hands in obvious passing situations, and the Patriots won the duel.

McVay and others from the West Coast/outside zone family had to adjust to stay relevant. The answer was to call more gap schemes and add blockers to flip the formation's strength on the fly with motion. For Cleveland, they became a gap-based run scheme. Over the last two seasons, the Browns lead the league in how often they use man-blocking and heavily feature schemes with pulling linemen.

Although they don't major in motion like the Shanahan tree, Cleveland uses pullers and tight ends blocking across the formation to get hat-on-hat to the play side. The Browns do this with a league-high rate in six-plus offensive linemen usage (10.8%), playing 24.3% of their snaps with two-plus tight ends, and leading the NFL in I-formation plays. Cleveland still ranked second in the percentage of runs to the outside (64.1%), marrying those outside runs to play-action passes.

At its core, the Browns offensive system is all about generating explosive plays with their run game setting up play-action. Cleveland ranked second with 489 designed run plays and was seventh in play-action rate as a team (14.9%), with that percentage skyrocketing to 32.1% when Flacco took over as the starter in Week 13. With Flacco, they generated 12.0 yards per play-action pass attempt while producing 16 completions of 20-plus yards on play-action attempts in five regular-season starts. Flacco also targeted vertical routes at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL last season (13.8%).

To show how the Browns merge their runs with their play-action concepts, let's look at their staple run plays and how they create chunk plays off them in the passing game.

Outside Zone+Bootleg Play-Action

Although the Browns have pivoted to more gap schemes, Cleveland's primary run scheme is still outside zone, running outside zone on 23.1% of their rush attempts this past season.