Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Van Pelt, 53, is by far the most experienced coach among those in which the Patriots had expressed interest. He has 18 NFL seasons under his belt, five as a coordinator and five others as strictly a quarterbacks coach (including time spent with Aaron Rodgers and Andy Dalton). He's had stops in Buffalo, Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Cincinnati as well as his most recent work in Cleveland. Although he has very little experience calling plays, he was the Browns offensive coordinator from 2020-23 where head coach Kevin Stefanski called the shots.

Last season Van Pelt managed to be productive enough offensively to win 11 games and make the playoffs despite a rash of injuries to key players such as Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and three starting linemen. Cleveland was forced to start five different quarterbacks during the season, and yet Van Pelt continued to find ways to get by.

One reason for that was Van Pelt's ability to adapt. Given the health problems at quarterback, he worked with Stefanski to find ways to succeed even after luring Joe Flacco off his couch to direct the attack down the stretch. The game plans created for Flacco worked to perfection as Cleveland enjoyed its most productive month of the year in December/January.

The Browns offense featured a heavy emphasis on the run game, mostly with zone blocking schemes that favor lots of play action and misdirection plays, similar to the Shanahan/McVay approach. Cleveland was willing to vary the style of runs as well, but at its base the system leans toward the coveted tree the Patriots are clearly looking to adapt.

The Browns also relied heavily on analytics to help with in-game decisions, so it will be interesting to see if New England's approach becomes more aggressive in terms of fourth downs or two-point attempts.