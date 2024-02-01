 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 01 - 02:00 PM | Tue Feb 06 - 11:57 AM

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 1/31: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Patriots Catch-22 1/31: Takeaways from Senior Bowl Practices, NFL Draft, Coaching Staff Updates

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Tom Brady Thinks Jerod Mayo Will be "Great" for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered 1/30: Conference Championships Recap, Senior Bowl Updates, Offseason Hot Topics

Finalists Announced for the 13th Annual NFL Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

NFL Notes: Patriots casting wide net on offense

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: What Does the Super Bowl Matchup Say About How the Pats Should Rebuild the Roster? 

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

New Podcast Recounting the Patriots 2003 Championship Season Now Available

2003: The Super Sequel - Part I

Analysis: Top Patriots-Related Storylines at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

The New England Patriots announced today three new additions to Jerod Mayo’s staff. DeMarcus Covington has been promoted to defensive coordinator, Jeremy Springer will serve as special teams coordinator and Alex Van Pelt will serve as offensive coordinator.

Feb 01, 2024 at 06:04 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
New coordinator graphic

Foxborough, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today three new additions to Jerod Mayo's staff. DeMarcus Covington has been promoted to defensive coordinator, Jeremy Springer will serve as special teams coordinator and Alex Van Pelt will serve as offensive coordinator.

DeMarcus Covington

Covington is entering his eighth season overall with New England in 2024 after serving as the defensive line coach for the last four seasons (2020-23). He served as outside linebackers coach in 2019 after two seasons as a coaching assistant (2017-18). The Patriots defense finished in the top 10 in four of his five seasons as a position coach. Last season, the Patriots defense finished fourth against the run, allowing 93.2 yards per game, the team's best finish since allowing 88.6 yards per game in 2016. The Patriots defense allowed 3.3 yards per rush, the lowest in the NFL in 2023 and the lowest mark for the Patriots since the 1970 merger.
Covington originally joined New England in 2017 after spending the 2016 season as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Eastern Illinois. Prior to his time at Eastern Illinois, Covington coached the defensive line at University of Tennessee-Martin in 2015. He spent two seasons (2013-14) as a defensive graduate assistant at Ole Miss, and in 2012, he served as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
Following the 2022 season, Covington was selected to serve as the defensive coordinator for the Senior Bowl's American team. Covington played collegiately as a wide receiver for Samford University, where he registered 62 receptions for 586 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeremy Springer

Springer joins the New England Patriots after spending the last two seasons as a special teams assistant with the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to entering the NFL in 2022 with the Rams, Springer spent eight seasons coaching at the collegiate level.
Following his college career (2007-11) as a standout linebacker at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), Springer began his career as a football operations assistant at UTEP for two seasons (2011-12) before serving two seasons (2015-14) at the school as a graduate assistant coach where he worked with the defensive line and special teams units.
Springer spent three seasons at Texas A&M as a special teams quality control coach (2015-17), three seasons at Arizona as special teams coordinator (2018-20) and one season at Marshall as special teams coordinator (2021) before joining the Rams.
Springer is a native of Los Fresnos, Texas.

Alex Van Pelt

Van Pelt will enter his 29th season in the NFL and his 20th as an assistant coach. He played nine seasons as a quarterback in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs (1993) and the Buffalo Bills (1994-03) after originally being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the eighth-round of the 1993 NFL Draft after a standout career at Pittsburgh.
Van Pelt was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns over the last four seasons (2020-23). During his time in Cleveland, Van Pelt helped the offense to some of its best numbers with the Browns generating 408 total points in 2020 for the second-most points in team history and 396 points in 2023, the team's fifth-most points scored in a season in team history. Under Van Pelt, the Browns rushing game finished in the top-10 in the NFL in three of his four seasons, including finishing with third in 2016 and in first in rushing average in 2021 with 5.1-yards per rush. The 2022 Cleveland team had the second-most scrimmage yards in franchise history with 6,200 yards.
Upon his retirement as a player, Van Pelt began his coaching career in NFL Europe as the Frankfurt Galaxy's quarterbacks coach in 2005. Van Pelt started his NFL career as a volunteer offensive quality coach with Buffalo in 2005. He then served two seasons as an offensive quality control coach (2006-07), two seasons as a quarterback coach (2008-09) and was promoted in early September of 2009 to offensive coordinator.
Van Pelt served as the quarterback coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons (2010-11) and then spent six seasons with the Green Bay Packers as running backs coach (2012-13), quarterbacks coach (2014), quarterbacks/wide receivers coach (2015) and quarterbacks coach (2016-17). He spent two seasons (2018-19) as quarterbacks coach with the Cincinnati Bengals prior to joining Cleveland.
Van Pelt was a four-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh (1989-92), where he set school records for most passing yards (11,267), completions (867) and attempts (1,503).

Related Content

news

Finalists Announced for the 13th Annual NFL Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona as finalists for the 13th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
news

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.
news

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

The Patriots have called an introductory press conference at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 12 PM to formally introduce Jerod Mayo as the team's 15th head coach in franchise history.
news

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. 
news

Patriots Named Center David Andrews and Cornerback Jonathan Jones Co-Recipients of Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

New England Patriots center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been selected as co-recipients of the team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award.
news

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 7

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2023 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.
news

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.
news

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.
news

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

The NFL has announced the NFL Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Jets will be played on Sunday, January 7th at 1 PM.
news

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
news

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what has stood out from two days of Senior Bowl practices.

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

We check in with Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl Quarterback Highlights

A look at the quarterbacks participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Troy Brown on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown talks with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice.

Tom Brady on Pat McAfee Show on Jerod Mayo: "He'll do a great job"

Tom Brady joined ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, January 30 to discuss how he thinks new head coach Jerod Mayo will do with the New England Patriots.

Throwback Highlights: Patriots 2003 AFC Championship Win Over Colts

Watch throwback highlights from the 2003 AFC Championship win against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Ty Law, Tom Brady and more led the Patriots to a conference championship win to advance to Super Bowl XXXVIII.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising