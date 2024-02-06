Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

I know New England needs a franchise quarterback and yes I want Caleb Williams but it will cost a lot to get him, so I'd stay put and draft the playmaker the Patriots have needed in Marvin Harrison Jr. Getting Harrison Jr. and trading back into first round and getting quarterback J.J McCarthy would be what I would love the Pats to do, we get a playmaker and quarterback. McCarthy reminds me a lot of a former Michigan Wolverine Tom Brady. What do you think, does this make the most sense for NE? - Mark Silveira

There's a lot of merit to taking Harrison in the first round. He would be the consensus best player in the draft and since wide receiver is a position of need you can certainly make a strong case that Harrison should be the pick. I don't necessarily see it that way, however, because quarterback is so much more important than receiver. If the Patriots have the opportunity to take the quarterback they like the best, whether that means trading up a spot or two to do it, then they should explore that option. I also don't love the idea of trading up into the first round to take a quarterback, which at that point would be at best the fourth one chosen and likely fifth or sixth. If the Patriots pass on quarterback at the top then I'd wait it out and take one later on without giving up any additional resources to do it. And honestly I don't see much Brady in McCarthy other than the school. Brady was a much bigger part of the offense in his final season than McCarthy was. Basically, McCarthy handed the ball off, throwing the ball 22 times per game. Even while splitting time with Drew Henson Brady threw it 27 times per game and engineered some incredible comebacks during his Wolverines career. McCarthy is more mobile and offers more as a runner, but Brady was the more accomplished passer and dropped in the draft because of Lloyd Carr's insistence in working Henson into the mix.

I don't really like the idea of taking a quarterback high in the draft. My perfect scenario would be to take Marvin Harrison Jr. then if Michael Penix falls trade back into the first round for him. If he's gone then take a lineman in the second and maybe Spencer Rattler in the third. Anyways, my question is what do you think of maybe doing something like Washington did when they drafted Robert Griffin and Kirk Cousins in the same draft since this year's class is deep at QB? I can't decide if it would be a good idea or not. - Blake Norris

This is similar to the previous post, and again I don't necessarily disagree with those who are reluctant to take a quarterback at 3. There's a lot of risk involved in taking QBs that high and many don't work out. However, if a quarterback is going to be taken I'd rather have my pick of the litter rather than waiting for whichever one is still available later. I like Penix a lot more than I do McCarthy and would consider him in the second round but like the previous example I don't want to trade up to get him when I could just sit tight at 3 and take a better prospect. As for the double dip … it's not a terrible idea but the Patriots need to find some players at several positions, and I'd rather not double up on quarterbacks.

Hey guys, thank you for making the offseason interesting for us. So, Alex Van Pelt is the new offensive coordinator and I am curious what do you think about that? With so many offensive coordinators getting head coaching interviews and jobs after just one good season, I honestly can't recall Van Pelt ever being interviewed for any head coach position. Is this a red flag? - Ross Redd

What is your take on the Alex Van Pelt hire Paul and do you believe that he will bring the fresh start that is so needed on this side of the ball and also do you think he will have a say on who his staff will be in regards to the wide receivers, tight ends and the completely dysfunctional offensive line? - Marc Saez