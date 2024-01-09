Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Jan 07 - 06:15 PM | Tue Jan 09 - 11:55 AM

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

Thank You Fans! Gillette Stadium Season Time-Lapse

Jalen Reagor takes end around for 17 yards

Zappe's accuracy is 100 on 33-yard pass to Reagor

Mack Wilson halts Siemian's rushing attempt for third down sack

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

Some interesting matchups on tap as the NFL kicks off the postseason with wild card weekend.

Jan 09, 2024 at 09:49 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Jets-Pats
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots season came to a merciful end Sunday as the Jets snapped their 15-game losing streak against New England by taking a 17-3 decision in the snow. Aside from the weather, it was an uneventful finale that once again featured very little offense from the home team, which has been a common theme through the 17-game slate.

What's next for the organization? That part remained unclear even after Bill Belichick conducted his final press briefing of the 2023 campaign the morning after. Will it be his last as the head man in New England? Again, still too soon to tell.

So, with uncertainty on Belichick's future reigning in the region, rather than rehashing the same predictions regarding the coaching situation, let's take a look at the upcoming NFL playoffs and try to put the Patriots troubles in the rearview at least for a moment.

Cleveland (11-6) at Houston (10-7), Saturday, January 13, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Very interesting matchup to open up our postseason with the resilient Browns traveling to Houston to take on C.J. Stroud and the upstart Texans. (I won't even complain about the NFL's insistence that division winners get home games rather than the team with the superior record. I've given up on that one).

Cleveland's performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable. Few teams have suffered the amount of significant injuries the Browns have with starting quarterback Deshaun Waston, star running back Nick Chubb and offensive line stalwarts Jedrick Wills, Dewand Jones and Jack Conklin all lost for the season off an offense that somehow keeps finding ways to win. Lately that's been with Joe Flacco, the fourth starter to win games for the Browns this season.

Flacco ignited the attack with his downfield passing and suddenly Cleveland has become a scary opponent thanks to a defense that at times has been as dominant as any in the league. Led by defensive end Myles Garrett, who is also dealing with injuries, the Browns led the league in yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

Stroud has been fantastic in his rookie season, and he showed his mettle in a de facto playoff game in Indy in a Week 18 showdown with the Colts. He led a late touchdown drive to break a tie and finished with 23 touchdown passes and just five picks.

Both teams are dealing with plenty of injuries, and neither has much in the way of playoff experience, although the Browns have more and enjoyed a blowout win in Houston a couple of weeks ago. The Pick: Browns 23, Texans 17

Related Links

Miami (11-6) at Kansas City (11-6), Saturday, January 13, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock)

This could be the best matchup of the weekend, which means it's probably not a coincidence that the league put it on a streaming service forcing people to subscribe to watch it. Miami has struggled to stack up against quality opponents, with only a late-season win over Dallas preventing the Dolphins from being winless against winning teams. The Chiefs offense has been sporadic all season long as Patrick Mahomes has struggled finding reliable options among his receiving corps.

Mahomes is used to the playoff atmosphere while this will be the first postseason start for Tua Tagovailoa, who missed last year's wild card game in Buffalo due to injury. The Dolphins boast the most explosive attack in football but missed Jaylen Waddle last week against the Bills. Waddle is dealing with an ankle injury and will likely play but his effectiveness will be in doubt. On the plus side, the Dolphins running game appears to be hitting its stride, which could keep Mahomes off the field and protect Miami's banged-up defense, which will be without Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel and possibly Xavien Howard.

Mahomes seems to find a way to come out on top in these games but too often this season the Chiefs offense has looked clunky and out of rhythm. The defense is outstanding, however, and that's the main reason K.C. still managed to win 11 games. And the weather should favor the Chiefs as well with Miami being forced to play in frigid conditions. K.C. also took a 21-14 decision over the Dolphins in Germany in November.

That said, I'd love to pick the Dolphins in a mild upset but just too many injuries to do so. The Pick: Chiefs 23, Dolphins 20

Pittsburgh (10-7) at Buffalo (11-6), Sunday, January 14, 1 p.m. (CBS)

It's amazing the Bills managed to earn the AFC East title and the No. 2 seed after splitting their first 12 games of the season. Buffalo looked to be in disarray and faced a daunting closing stretch that included Kansas City, Dallas and Miami with the Chiefs and Dolphins on the road. They won five straight and stole the division from Miami with a fourth quarter rally Sunday night.

Still, things don't look quite right for Buffalo. Josh Allen continues his alternately brilliant play with moments of shear recklessness. He turned it over three times in Miami, but yet still threw for 359 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 67 more and refused to allow his team to lose.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, closed with some of the best football it's played all year. Behind third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph, the Steelers earned wins over Cincinnati, at Seattle and in Baltimore against a Ravens team that rested many key starters. Still, Rudolph gave life to a listless attack and suddenly the Steelers bounced back from consecutive losses to the Cardinals and Patriots.

The ride figures to come to an end in Buffalo, however. The Steelers will likely be without T.J. Watt, who sprained his MCL in the Ravens win, and at some point Allen and the Bills will eliminate some of the silly mistakes that have plagued them all year. The Pick: Bills 31, Steelers 17

Green Bay (9-8) at Dallas (12-5), Sunday, January 14, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

Few teams have been as dominant at home as Dallas was in 2023. Only the Seahawks and Lions managed to offer much resistance, especially against a Dak Prescott-led offense that rolled more often than not. That was largely due to the play of CeeDee Lamb, who finished with 135 catches for 1,735 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Cowboys also boast a solid defense, led by Micah Parsons, and a pass rush that is ferocious playing at Jerry World.

First-year Packers quarterback Jordan Love did a nice job of keeping his team afloat after a midseason slump, winning seven of his last nine starts. Green Bay's young cast of weapons started making plays in the second half of the season, and the Packers certainly seem to be a team on the rise.

But continuing that momentum in Dallas will be difficult and it's hard to envision the Cowboys slipping up at home against a mediocre team like the Packers. Obviously there's a lot of inherent pressure on Dallas every time the team is in the playoffs, but Mike McCarthy's team should be good for at least the first week. The Pick: Cowboys 34, Packers 20

Los Angeles Rams (10-7) at Detroit (12-5), Sunday, January 14, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

This is by far the best story of the first round with Matthew Stafford, the Lions No. 1 overall pick in 2009, heading to Detroit as the leader of the Rams. In fact, the mere presence of the Rams in the playoffs is noteworthy considering many foolishly believed the win-at-all-cost mantra of GM Les Snead and coach Sean McVay would set up the franchise for a rebuilding period. Most ignored the fact that Stafford was injured in 2022, which was the main reason the Rams failed to offer much of a title defense. With Stafford back the Rams returned to the playoffs, and with Cooper Kupp and rookie sensation Puka Nacua healthy, L.A. is a dangerous opponent.

Where the Rams are lacking, however, is on defense. The Lions have an explosive attack that should be able to take advantage of a poor secondary, and Jared Goff has a chance to beat the team that selected him No. 1 overall in 2016. The Lions are playing with a chip on their shoulder following the controversial ending to their loss in Dallas two weeks ago, a decision that potentially cost them the No. 2 seed, and coach Dan Campbell will have his team motivated and ready. Sometimes that can work both ways, however, as that extra emotion can lead to over-aggressiveness and undisciplined play, especially for a team that isn't used to the playoff spotlight.

Still, the Lions are hungry for their first postseason win since 1993 and the Rams are probably still a year away from being ready to make some playoff noise. The Pick: Lions 34, Rams 23

Philadelphia (11-6) at Tampa Bay (9-8), Monday, January 15, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

This one probably represents the clunker of the weekend as the reeling Eagles travel to Tampa to take on a Bucs team that simply outlasted its opponents in a weak NFC South. Philly was 10-1 and felt it hadn't played its best football, but things then got much worse. Instead of kicking into gear, the Eagles lost five of their last six including games against the Cardinals and Giants. Now they look like anything but the defending NFC champs that came within a whisker of winning it all.

The problems are mostly on defense, but Jalen Hurts and the offense haven't been as effective either. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have been quiet during the skid and the vaunted ground game hasn't reached 2022 levels in quite some time.

Still, the Bucs are not exactly clicking on all cylinders either. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs punched their postseason ticket with a lackluster 9-0 win over Carolina and barely mustered any offense in doing so. Mayfield has at times been effective this season but he's also struggled with his accuracy. Despite that, Tampa enters the game winners of five of the last six and defensively has what it takes to make life difficult on the Eagles.

The teams met earlier this season with Philly taking a 25-11 decision back in Week 3. A lot has changed since then, most notably Philly's outlook. I can easily see the Bucs posting the upset but I will stick with Philly. The Pick: Eagles 23, Bucs 20

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

With the new year upon us, the Patriots top priority should be finding a quick resolution to Bill Belichick's future.
news

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Despite the dramatic win in Denver on Christmas Eve, some Patriots fans weren't thrilled with their gift.
news

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Their spot in the postseason is far from secure, but no one wants to see the Bills in the playoffs.
news

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

With the Patriots officially eliminated from the playoffs, the offense should continue to throw the ball downfield with Bailey Zappe.
news

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

Bailey Zappe showed some pocket presence but in the end it didn't result in any points.
news

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

After watching the offense struggle for 11 weeks, it's time for Bill Belichick to go with Bailey Zappe.
news

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Several teams are dealing with injuries to key players, which is hurting the overall play around the league.
news

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

With the Patriots set to enter their bye week, it's time for Bill Belichick to make a move at quarterback.
news

NFL Notes: Midseason awards are in

With the season heading down the home stretch, it's time to take a look at some award winners from the first half.
news

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

With more than a dozen potential free agents the Patriots need to identify which ones will be part of the future.
news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones, offense answer the call

After struggling for most of the season, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense were at their best in an upset win over the Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 1/8: "I'm going to bounce back" 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Mike Gesicki 1/8: "I'm going to attack this offseason"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Coach Bill Belichick 1/8: "Proud of the way the team competed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

David Andrews 1/8: "I love playing here"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Bailey Zappe 1/8: "There's a lot of things I learned and lot of things I will focus on in the offseason"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Deatrich Wise 1/8: "We have a lot of pride in our defense"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising