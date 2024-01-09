NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

Miami (11-6) at Kansas City (11-6), Saturday, January 13, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock)

This could be the best matchup of the weekend, which means it's probably not a coincidence that the league put it on a streaming service forcing people to subscribe to watch it. Miami has struggled to stack up against quality opponents, with only a late-season win over Dallas preventing the Dolphins from being winless against winning teams. The Chiefs offense has been sporadic all season long as Patrick Mahomes has struggled finding reliable options among his receiving corps.

Mahomes is used to the playoff atmosphere while this will be the first postseason start for Tua Tagovailoa, who missed last year's wild card game in Buffalo due to injury. The Dolphins boast the most explosive attack in football but missed Jaylen Waddle last week against the Bills. Waddle is dealing with an ankle injury and will likely play but his effectiveness will be in doubt. On the plus side, the Dolphins running game appears to be hitting its stride, which could keep Mahomes off the field and protect Miami's banged-up defense, which will be without Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel and possibly Xavien Howard.

Mahomes seems to find a way to come out on top in these games but too often this season the Chiefs offense has looked clunky and out of rhythm. The defense is outstanding, however, and that's the main reason K.C. still managed to win 11 games. And the weather should favor the Chiefs as well with Miami being forced to play in frigid conditions. K.C. also took a 21-14 decision over the Dolphins in Germany in November.