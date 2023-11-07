NFL Notes: Midseason awards are in

Rough Call

Roughing the passer calls have become some of the more polarizing penalties in the league in recent years. As the NFL's competition committee has worked to protect passers more and more, the officials seem to almost always err on the side of penalty when it comes to quarterbacks getting hit.

It seems there's at least one egregious call every week, and the latest came in the Patriots favor in the loss to Washington. K.J. Henry blindsided Mac Jones early in the third quarter, hitting the quarterback with a textbook form tackle from behind for a 9-yard loss that would have forced a punt.

But referee Adrian Hill tossed the flag, ruling that Henry landed on Jones with "full body weight" and gave the Patriots a first down instead. That call eventually led to a field goal.

Hill was asked about the call in a pool report after the game, and his explanation seemed to defy what we all saw.

"The ruling on the field was that the defender came down with forceable contact, chest-to-chest," Hill said. "He didn't perform one of those acts to remove most of that body weight – a gator roll or a clear to the side when he was coming in. He came down directly with that force on the player, so the category was full body weight."

When asked what Henry's alternatives may have been, Hill continued to contradict the actual outcome of the play.

"There are two common techniques. One we call the 'gator roll' where if he takes that player and rolls to the side so they both land on their side, that 90-degree rotation as he comes around. Or he comes down and breaks the fall first with hands and knees almost like in a crab-like fashion on top of the quarterback."

Let's start with the first comment. Hill claims Henry came down with forcible contact chest-to-chest. In reality he hit Jones in the back, and landed on his back with Jones facing the turf. The second part also didn't hold up as Henry clearly used his hands to brace the fall and basically slid over the top of Jones so as not to land on the quarterback with his full body weight.