Patriots Set Their Sights on Germany

The Patriots will depart Thursday night and arrive in Germany on Friday for one practice and a walkthrough before the game. Often trips like this are a time for teams to bond, but at 2-7, it's hard to predict what this trip will mean for the Patriots. On one hand, a new venue and an invigorated international fan base could have a cleansing effect on the team. On the other, a somewhat arduous travel schedule and break from routine could prove challenging for a squad looking for any kind of a foothold that they can find.

What seems clear is this is a game the Patriots have a chance to win. Behind backup quarterback Gardner Minshew the Colts have been mercurial in their performances. Minshew is 2-3 as a starter since taking over for Anthony Richardson, but this is still a team that knocked off the Ravens and put up 38 points on Cleveland, while their defense, led by former Patriots undrafted rookie Kenny Moore's two pick-sixes against the Panthers on Sunday, has some game-changing ability.

"It's a great opportunity for a lot of us," said Matthew Slater in the locker room following the loss of the team's trip to Frankfurt. "Again, nobody should be feeling sorry for us. We're blessed to be playing this game. We're blessed to have an opportunity to go there. We should enjoy it, and we should go out there and play to win."

A win in Germany could provide some inspiration for the Patriots' post-bye plans. The remaining seven games feature an array of AFC contenders like Buffalo and Kansas City, playoff bubble battlers like the Chargers, Steelers and Jets, and two of the league's lower-echelon teams in the Giants and Broncos.