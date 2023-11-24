As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

When the NFL announced its new Global Markets Program last year, it allowed all 32 clubs to bid for a "home market" in nations abroad. The Patriots pursued Germany and Germany only, something Jonathan Kraft referred to as a "no-brainer."

There, the foundation was already built.

During World War II, U.S. servicemen introduced the sport on military bases in Germany, and when NFL Europe was established in the 1990s to grow the game in Europe and develop international talent, the league caught on.

"The groundwork was laid between 1995 and 2007 with the NFL Europe," said Marcel Berninger, president of the PatriotsArmyNRW fan club. "If you watched Football during that time, you experienced the games of Duesseldorf, Rhein Fire and Frankfurt Galaxy in front of 30,000 fans with power parties and tailgating outside the stadium. It was something like a light version of the NFL for us."

NFL Europe was introduced as a six-team league with teams also based in England, Scotland, Spain, and the Netherlands. In its final season, five of six teams were based in Germany, with the sixth in nearby Amsterdam.

The league dissolved in 2007 to make way for the NFL's decision to host regular season games in London, but left a massive void for football fans.

German fans still found the game, one way or another.

"My friend Max made me watch my first NFL games and my first Super Bowl on TV in 2010," Berniger said. "I'd heard of Tom Brady before. But funny enough, I saw 'Family Guy' episode in which Tom Brady recruited Peter Griffin to play for the New England Patriots."

Thomas Rzyszka, of the Gründer Patriots-Fans Germany club in Berlin, says his fandom goes back to the year New England won its first Super Bowl.

"I've been an American Football fan since about 1986," Rzyszka said. "At first, I liked multiple teams because of different reasons. One of them was the Patriots because I've always liked the New England area and the city of Boston. After September 11, when the Andruzzi brothers walked on the field with the American flag, the Patriots became my favorite team."

Rzyszka's fan club has more than 5,000 members on Facebook, and they routinely plan watch parties for Patriots games. They are just one of many fan clubs in Germany that have popped up over the years.

"On Patriots.com, we have a section called the Fan Club & Bar registry," explained Fred Kirsch, Vice President of Content for the Patriots. "As of today, we have 14 fan clubs in Germany, the oldest being the New Berlin Patriots, formed in 2005. These aren't clubs created by the Patriots. They are clubs created by the fans on their own for the sole purpose of supporting the Patriots and meeting up with other fans in their area. These are as die-hard a group of fans you will find."

If the early years of the Patriots dynasty didn't catch the attention of Germans, watching Vollmer become the first German native to win a Super Bowl certainly helped.

"Obviously that helps because you're capturing NFL fans, but also for this brand, you're capturing Patriots fans," said Vollmer. "And if you're a new fan, you most likely associate yourself with the best team, right?"

The Patriots benefited from more than their dominance, though, with ProSieben (a German free-to-air television network) airing a weekly NFL doubleheader beginning in 2015 that averaged 500,000 viewers.

Prior to that point, regular-season games were only available on paid channels, and the only matchup shown for free was the Super Bowl. The decision by the network made games much more accessible, and with a handful of German players already in the league, it sparked a firestorm.

"During that time we actually had a few Germans playing in the league," said Kuhn. "Sebastian was active, I was active, and then shortly after me, Björn Werner was drafted. Then another German who played at Boston College, Kasim Edebali, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints. So you had four Germans at one point playing in the league at the same time, and that's just more media coverage and awareness."

Kuhn was born in Mannheim, Germany, and watched his first Super Bowl just before his teenage years. At 14, he accompanied his family on a trip to Florida and became captivated by the big stadiums and the game broadcasts.

He began playing on a team with his older sister's friends, and eventually, earned a scholarship at North Carolina State. The defensive tackle was picked by the New York Giants in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he made history in 2014 after returning a fumble 26 yards to become the first German national to score a touchdown in the NFL.

Following four seasons in New York, he signed a contract with New England and got better acquainted with Vollmer. Their friendship grew from there.

"One thing we always talk about is that there are not many people in the world, especially for me with a German background, that kind of had the same experience," Kuhn said.

"There's almost nobody I can talk to about some of the things that I have experienced in my last 15 years in America. Not many Germans have left their home country to play college football, then make it to the NFL, and play in the NFL. So there are so many things that nobody can relate to me on in certain ways, but Sebastian is one of the few people, literally in the world, who I can say does."

Kuhn was released by the Patriots as a roster-cut casualty in 2016, but for him, it all worked out. Vollmer announced his retirement ahead of 2017 after missing the entire 2016 season with an injury, and the two fell into their next chapters together.

"I was successful with the Giants. I was happy there. I loved it there," admitted Kuhn. "I played there for four years and they offered me a contract after my rookie deal was over, but then the Patriots offered me a better contract, and they were the best team. I knew it would be a risk, because they had a more competitive roster and were just in the Super Bowl, but it was a decision for me to come here. I didn't make the final squad, but I think it helped me to build relationships while I was here, whether it was with Sebastian or with other people in the building, and ultimately we stayed in touch.

"From then on, we started broadcasting games to Germany. Maybe my football time was over here, or it wasn't the right fit, but I actually think what I'm doing right now is perfect. No team is that aggressive or that popular in Germany, or is so open to some of the ideas that I bring, so I love working with the Patriots right now. They're so aligned in anything we do relating to the internationalization of the game."

The duo had dabbled with doing television together, and though neither had ever called a game before, Vollmer asked Kuhn to join him in the booth when the Patriots approached their recent retiree about potentially broadcasting preseason games in Germany.

"It all started super small," Vollmer said. "I called him and was like, 'Hey, how do you feel about doing a broadcast?' He had never done it before, me neither, but it was like, 'Ok, cool. Let's do it."

Kuhn interjected, laughing, to mention that's how they go about everything these days. And the approach keeps opening up opportunities for more, sustaining their popularity in Germany even after hanging up the cleats.