After Further Review: What Went Wrong for the Patriots Offense, Defense in Loss to the Commanders

Although the coverage from Myles Bryant could've been better, the real story to Jahan Dotson's 33-yard touchdown was that the quarterback has a clean pocket. The Pats play the down in cover zero, without a deep safety, with eight defenders involved in the rush. As always, certain defenders will pop out when blockers engage them to play short zones, but the simulated pressure should still get a free runner to the quarterback. In this instance, Howell has all day to throw, leaving the downfield coverage vulnerable. If you're playing cover zero, the rush has to get home. Period. It doesn't here, and it's a touchdown.

Howell had one of his best days against the blitz this season, completing 13-of-18 pass attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown against the blitz. Not to take anything away from the Commanders QB, but the Patriots defense didn't execute their blitz schemes well. New England is typically a very assignment-sound defense. Lately, they've been giving up big plays because guys either are unsure or aren't executing their 1/11th's within the defense's structure.

As always, head coach Bill Belichick preaches a "do your job" mentality on defense, but for whatever reason, the players on the field weren't tied together over the last two weeks.

2. RB Rhamondre Stevenson's Breakout a Bright Spot for Patriots Offense

Since most of this review is piling on the Patriots at 2-7, let's highlight one silver lining. After all, the Patriots were competitive on the scoreboard in this game, so it wasn't all bad.

Over the last two weeks, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been building momentum to return to his 2022 form. Stevenson, primarily due to poor run blocking, hasn't produced nearly as much as his breakout second season. Individually, he wasn't making defenders miss as often or creating as many yards after contact.