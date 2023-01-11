Report: Patriots coaching staff to participate in East-West Shrine Bowl

Schefter noted that the Patriots' expected stability on their staff was a significant qualifier, though the move is unlikely to be affected by any potential staffing changes in the coming weeks. Last season the Patriots selected four players from the 2022 Shrine Bowl - Tyquan Thornton, Jack Jones, Pierre Strong and Sam Roberts. This season the coaching staff will get up close and personal with a new group of prospects as the team hopes to strike gold with some of their expected 11 draft picks.