Analysis: Judon punches Pro Bowl Games ticket

With 14.5 sacks, Judon is having another excellent year for the Patriots after arriving via free agency in 2021 on a four-year deal. Judon is just four sacks away from tying Andre Tippett's single-season team record (18.5), though he has just 1.5 sacks in his last four games as he's drawn more attention from opposing blockers while also being used as a decoy to open up opportunities for other rushers like Josh Uche (10.5 sacks). He had 12.5 sacks in 2021.