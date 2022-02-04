Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Jones defeated Kirk Cousins and the NFC team 12-11 in Thread the Needle, which featured the quarterback aiming for targets while two defenders tried to defend or intercept them.

The Patriot rookie throwing three-straight three-pointers to give the AFC the one-point win. Jones would have a regular-season flashback, throwing an interception to Trevon Diggs that cost him points but got hot as time was running out and he and his AFC defensive teammates Denzel Ward and Derwin James were able to prevail.

"I was going top right or left every time and tried to use my eyes to look off defenders," said Jones after the win. "I hit a few, I could've hit more but we won so it's all good."