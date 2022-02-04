Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Mac Jones got his Pro Bowl weekend off to a nice start on Thursday, winning the Thread the Needle event at the Skills Showdown. Mac and the AFC would ultimately fall to the NFC in the Showdown, losing three of four events as well as the dodgeball finale.
Jones partnered with Hunter Renfrow in the Precision Passing event that started things off, but they fell 29-9 to the NFC's Russell Wilson and Justin Jefferson. Mac scored eight points, connecting downfield for a four-point dime, but it wasn't enough to stop the sure-firing Wilson, who scored all of the NFC's 29 points in an impressive performance in which he zeroed in on multiple downfield targets, including a moving five-pointer.
Micah Parsons won the Fastest Man event, narrowly beating out Nick Chubb. Tyreek Hill didn't seem like he was ready for the start and pulled up early in the race. Parsons weighs about 20 more pounds than Chubb and only added to his freak athlete status after an impressive rookie year.
Jones defeated Kirk Cousins and the NFC team 12-11 in Thread the Needle, which featured the quarterback aiming for targets while two defenders tried to defend or intercept them.
The Patriot rookie throwing three-straight three-pointers to give the AFC the one-point win. Jones would have a regular-season flashback, throwing an interception to Trevon Diggs that cost him points but got hot as time was running out and he and his AFC defensive teammates Denzel Ward and Derwin James were able to prevail.
"I was going top right or left every time and tried to use my eyes to look off defenders," said Jones after the win. "I hit a few, I could've hit more but we won so it's all good."
Mac would also participate in the Best Catch, throwing to Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill as they set up elaborate catch scenarios. Diggs spray-painted a sideline and snagged a one-handed catch with both feet in-bounds and also caught one and landed through a table in a Bills Mafia tribute. Hill tried to recreate the helmet catch to impress judge David Tyree on his first catch. Trevon Diggs came away with the win with a spectacular flip catch.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took part in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Las Vegas which included various precision passing events and concluded with an epic dodgeball game on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD.