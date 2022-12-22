Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. The players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Judon is headed to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and second straight with the Patriots. He has a career-high 14 1/2 sacks this season, becoming the fourth New England Patriots player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals after reaching 12 1/2 sacks in his first season with the Patriots in 2021. Andre Tippett is the only Patriots player to record more sacks in a season than Judon with Tippett recording 18 1/2 sacks in 1984 and 16 1/2 sacks in 1985. Judon signed with the Patriots last offseason as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Ravens out of Grand Valley State in the 2016 NFL Draft.